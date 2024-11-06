ATFX Wins Two Awards at the 2024 International Investor Awards

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX is proud to announce its achievement of two esteemed awards at the 2024 International Investor Awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in the global forex trading sector. The company was awarded "Best Global Forex Broker 2024", a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovative trading solutions. Additionally, Joe Li, the Founder and Chairman of ATFX, received the accolade for "Best Global Forex Chairman 2024", highlighting his outstanding leadership and vision in driving the company's remarkable growth and international expansion.

Joe Li's leadership has been instrumental in ATFX's journey. As the Chairman of ATFX, he combines technical expertise with a keen understanding of market dynamics. Under his guidance, ATFX has not only expanded its global reach but has also developed ATFX Connect, which caters to the needs of institutional clients. Joe's strategic vision emphasizes the importance of aligning with diverse cultures and establishing partnerships that drive sustainable growth.

As a fintech broker with a strong global footprint, ATFX operates in 23 locations and is licensed by renowned regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. This robust regulatory framework ensures that ATFX adheres to the highest standards of compliance and security, providing clients with a safe and reliable trading environment.

The recognition from the International Investor Awards highlights ATFX's commitment to setting industry standards and its relentless pursuit of excellence. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it remains focused on delivering exceptional trading experiences that empower clients worldwide. ATFX is well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of forex trading and maintain its status as a trusted global broker.

