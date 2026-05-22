ATxEnterprise 2026 Signals Southeast Asia's Shift from AI Experimentation to Enterprise Deployment

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia's transition from AI ambition to real-world enterprise adoption took centre stage this week at Asia Tech x Enterprise (ATxE) 2026, part of Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) that is jointly organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Festivals. Held at Singapore EXPO, the event saw over 120,000 business interactions and a 55% international exhibitor and speaker line-up across Southeast Asia, Greater China, Japan, Europe, and North America. This reinforces Singapore's role as a strategic gateway connecting global innovation with Asia's evolving digital economy.

Policymakers, enterprise leaders, and global technology players converged at ATxE 2026

ATxE 2026 reflected a broader market shift across the region. Enterprises have moved beyond experimentation with AI to integrating it into their long-term business strategy. With over 700 exhibitors across 35 pavilions, ATxE convened companies, sectors, and technologies scaling growth across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, satellite, media, and digital infrastructure.

Over 450 speakers — including policymakers and industry leaders — convened at ATxE 2026. In addition to global companies such as Microsoft and TikTok, the event featured representatives from Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs and ambassadors and trade leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the European Union. Speakers addressed opportunities and challenges shaping Southeast Asia's digital future, from sovereign AI adoption to regional connectivity.

AI Adoption Expands Beyond the Technology Sector

A clear signal of this shift was the growing participation of traditionally non-tech industries in accelerating digital transformation efforts. Supply Chain, Logistics and Transport recorded a +500% increase in VIP enterprise buyers, followed by Healthcare and Pharma (+320%), Retail and FMCG (+80%), Manufacturing (+37%), and Banking and Finance (+32%).

This cross-sector demand reflects how AI adoption is becoming increasingly business-critical. Dealmaking was anchored by a highly senior audience, with 71% of attendees being manager-level or above. To support business outcomes and cross-border collaboration, the event facilitated networking initiatives through ATxConnect, Hosted Buyer Programme, and Startup Pitch Sessions.

Advancing Southeast Asia's AI and Digital Transformation Agenda

Discussions focused on the foundations needed to sustain long-term digital growth, including workforce readiness, cyber resilience, trusted digital ecosystems, and regional coordination.

In his opening address, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, highlighted Singapore's push to make AI practical and accessible for enterprises, particularly SMEs. Several initiatives were introduced to support enterprise AI adoption and cyber resilience. These included the launch of the AI for Enterprise Impact Playbook with insights from over 1,000 enterprises to guide local firms with existing digital capabilities on the next steps in AI adoption. Partnerships with Grab and RSM Stone Forest IT were forged to support the Digital Enterprise Blueprint, a national strategy that helps SMEs digitalise through support from established technology vendors. Mr Tan also announced the inaugural SME AI Impact Awards 2026 to encourage more SMEs to adopt AI.

"What stood out this year was the level of convergence happening across industries, markets, and leadership groups," said Joyce Wang, Event Director for ATxSG at Informa Festivals. "Conversations are no longer centred on whether AI adoption will happen, but how enterprises and governments can scale it responsibly, securely, and collaboratively across the region. ATxEnterprise has become a platform where these conversations translate into real partnerships, practical solutions, and measurable business outcomes."

ATxEnterprise will return to the Singapore EXPO from 26-28 May 2027.

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG 2026 is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Festivals, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of two main segments, ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

About Informa Festivals

Informa Festivals produces some of the world's most influential technology gatherings, including London Tech Week, Africa Tech Festival and Asia Tech x Singapore. These events bring together global leaders across enterprise, government, start-ups and investment to explore the technologies shaping the future of the digital economy. Informa Festivals is part of Informa PLC, a leading international B2B Live Events, B2B Digital Services and Academic Markets Group. For more information, please visit: https://www.informa.com/divisions/informa-festivals/

SOURCE Informa Festivals