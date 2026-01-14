ATXSG RENEWS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH IMDA TO ACCELERATE ASIA'S DIGITAL FUTURE OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Festivals recently announced a renewed three-year partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to co-organise Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG), underscoring Informa's commitment to elevating the region's flagship technology festival on the global stage.

As part of the renewed partnership, ATxSG will return from 20-22 May 2026, convening global leaders across technology, business and government to explore the innovations, policies and partnerships shaping Asia's digital future.

The formalised agreement marks a major milestone in the evolution of the ATx brand, reinforcing both organisations' shared commitment to broaden ATxSG's international footprint, deepen its focus on frontier technologies, and strengthen its role as a convening platform that drives meaningful industry collaboration and policy impact.

Tom Cuthell, VP, Future Tech, Informa Festivals said, "ATxSG has become a critical meeting point for the global tech community, and this renewed partnership reflects our shared ambition to take the event to even greater heights. Over the next three years, we will continue expanding the breadth of international participation, elevating discussions on emerging technologies, and creating spaces where industry leaders, innovators and policymakers can engage on the issues that truly matter. We're excited to work alongside IMDA to shape a festival that not only showcases the future of tech, but actively helps build it."

"ATxSG and Informa Festivals have had a long-standing relationship over the last 5 years. The formalising of our continued partnership for the next three years marks a new chapter in the growth of the ATx brand. Through the ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise, we plan to continue engaging the whole tech ecosystem across governments, enterprises and innovators from Asia and beyond. This is an exciting time to be on the pulse of technology – and the ATx umbrella of platforms will bring the best Digital Ministers and thought-leaders here, for unparalleled conversations anywhere else in the world" said Ms Yvonne Lim, Cluster Director (Asia Tech x Programme Office and Digital Industry Singapore), Infocomm Media Development Authority, Singapore.

ATxSummit: Championing Asia's innovation agenda

To be held on 20-21 May 2026 at Capella Singapore, ATxSummit will bring together more than 60 speakers and over 4,000 senior leaders, government officials, and tech practitioners from 50 countries. Discussions will span agentic and embodied AI, governance and safety, AI adoption, quantum technologies, and the future of work.

ATxEnterprise: Pulse of Asia's tech and enterprise ecosystem

Running 20-22 May at Singapore Expo, ATxEnterprise - the region's flagship B2B tech marketplace - will feature BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia, TechXLR8 Asia, and The AI Summit Singapore. Exhibitors and delegates will explore new technologies, forge partnerships, and accelerate enterprise-level innovation.

The 2026 programme will feature a distinguished line-up of industry luminaries, including:

Lambert Hogenhout, Chief Data and AI, United Nations

Jeanie Fang, Director of Data and AI Management, Crunchbase

Maria Yolanda Crisanto, Chief Sustainability Officer, Globe Telecom

Charmond Tsang, CCO, DCConnect

Kirt Zhang, Dy General Manager, China Unicom

Jamie Khoo, CEO, DayOne Data Centres

Deepak Sarda, CTO, Endowus

Vadim Shaik, Venture Partner, Vickers Ventures

Pushpitaa Naiidu Ramloo, President Director, GIH Asia

Vincensius Yudhistira Lindung Setiyana, CTO, Mitra Telemedia Manunggal

Priyanka Deva, Director, Innovation and Enterprise Architecture, MSD

Over the next three years, the renewed partnership will prioritise deeper engagement across AI, space, quantum and next-generation connectivity, while strengthening public-private collaboration to support responsible digital development across the region.

About Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG)

ATxSG 2026 is Asia's leading technology event jointly organised by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Festivals, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The event consists of two main segments, ATxSummit and ATxEnterprise.

About Informa Festivals

Informa Festivals is home to Informa's experience-led events. In five global and fast-moving markets, we inspire and celebrate business with events that deliver unique experiences, immersive activities, high-impact content, powerful connections and personal enrichment. Our leading international Tech festivals include London Tech Week, Africa Tech Fest and Asia Tech x Singapore.

For more information, please visit https://www.informa.com/divisions/informa-festivals/ .

About the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation by developing a vibrant digital economy and an inclusive digital society. As Architects of Singapore's Digital Future, we foster growth in Infocomm Technology and Media sectors in concert with progressive regulations, harnessing frontier technologies, and developing local talent and digital infrastructure ecosystems to establish Singapore as a digital metropolis. For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg .

Appendix A: ATxEnterprise's Anchor Events

BroadcastAsia: The premier destination for Asia's broadcast, media, and entertainment leaders to explore the future of the industry and forge innovative strategies for growth.

The premier destination for Asia's broadcast, media, and entertainment leaders to explore the future of the industry and forge innovative strategies for growth. CommunicAsia: A dynamic platform uniting communication service providers (CSPs), market disruptors, technology vendors, system integrators, cloud providers, and other ICT stakeholders to analyse and navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape.

A dynamic platform uniting communication service providers (CSPs), market disruptors, technology vendors, system integrators, cloud providers, and other ICT stakeholders to analyse and navigate the evolving telecommunications landscape. SatelliteAsia: Showcasing cutting-edge innovations and solutions from the world's leading satellite communication providers.

Showcasing cutting-edge innovations and solutions from the world's leading satellite communication providers. TechXLR8 Asia: Where visionaries in AI, Cybersecurity, IoT, Cloud, Data, Quantum Technology, and Blockchain converge to harness the transformative power of disruptive technologies for cities and businesses across the APAC region.

Where visionaries in AI, Cybersecurity, IoT, Cloud, Data, Quantum Technology, and Blockchain converge to harness the transformative power of disruptive technologies for cities and businesses across the APAC region. The AI Summit: The flagship event of ATxEnterprise, bringing together AI leaders and enthusiasts from around the world since 2016. In 2026, the summit will focus on enterprise strategy, technical execution, operational excellence, and building resilience in the face of emerging risks.

