Augmented World Expo Asia 2026 Announces Agenda

Singapore VR/AR conference announces speakers from Snap, Meta, AWS, Verizon, YouTube, NTT, NUS, and MIT, among others.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Augmented World Expo Asia has just released the agenda for the AWE Asia 2026 conference, hosted in Singapore from February 2-4. The agenda will include 90+ speakers presenting 60 sessions across 8 content tracks in VR, AR, and AI technologies.

The full agenda may be found here: https://www.aweasia.com/content-tracks-and-agenda#3

The speaker list may be found here: https://www.aweasia.com/speakers

Speakers include Mark Billinghurst (University of South Australia), Alvin Graylin (Virtual World Society), Eng Tat Khoo (NUS), and Frank Guan (SIT). Global technology giants on the agenda include Snap, Meta, AWS, and YouTube. Speakers include developers and creators from over 40 XR studios and faculty hailing from 11 universities.

This year, AWE Asia has introduced a Startup Pitch to its agenda, featuring pitches from six XR startups selected in a competitive application process. Selected startups will pitch their companies to investors, media, and the broader community.

Since 2015, AWE Asia has acted as Asia's essential event for enterprises, XR solution providers, developers, and media interested in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and other Web3 and Metaverse technologies in Asia. AWE Asia is part of the AWE network. Established in 2010, Augmented World Expo has become the top global conference for everything XR. In the last twelve years, AWE has grown into a community where more than 5,000 companies and 60,000 industry professionals meet to explore, connect, and expand the XR field.

Prospective attendees are encouraged to learn more about the conference at www.aweasia.com .

PR Newswire is the official media partner of the AWE Asia 2026 conference.

