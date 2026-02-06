AWE Asia 2026 Concludes in Singapore, Signaling a More Grounded Phase for XR and AI

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE Asia 2026 concluded this week at Singapore Expo, convening the global extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) community for three days of keynotes, developer sessions, track discussions, and hands-on demos. Across the program, a clear theme emerged: as AI moves beyond screens and into real-world environments, XR is increasingly viewed as essential infrastructure—providing spatial understanding, context, and human-centered interaction that next-generation AI systems will rely on.

The conference opened with remarks from AWE co-founder Ori Inbar, who framed the moment with a message echoed throughout the event: there is no AI without XR. As AI applications expand into physical spaces and embodied devices, spatial computing and immersive interfaces are becoming foundational to how intelligent systems perceive, interpret, and respond to the world.

Keynotes emphasized practical, human-centered futures

On the Main Stage, speakers explored how this shift is already taking shape. Atley Loughridge, Design Engineer at Snap Inc., shared how Snap's AR stack is moving from experimentation to production at global scale. Drawing from work across Lens Studio and Spectacles, she highlighted developer-first tooling and cross-platform deployment spanning mobile, web, and wearables—positioning wearable AR as a practical computing layer entering everyday use.

Alvin W. Graylin examined programmable reality and ambient intelligence through a human-centered lens, emphasizing trust, agency, and responsibility as AI-driven XR systems increasingly influence perception and decision-making. Mark Billinghurst introduced "Empathic XR," describing a shift toward immersive systems capable of sensing intent, emotion, and context—enabled by physiological sensing and AI—pointing to applications in healthcare, training, and daily life.

Builders, platforms, and applied use cases

A developer panel moderated by Steven Xu (Snap Inc.) spotlighted teams building spatial experiences with Lens Studio across Snapchat, web platforms, AR Mirrors, and Spectacles, focusing on production-ready workflows and scaling beyond prototypes. Matt Sanders from Meta's Wearables Accessibility and Impact team explored "Wearable AI for Everyone," highlighting how AI glasses can support greater independence and more authentic connection. Beng Hui Ong, APAC Senior Solutions Architect at Agora, presented a case study on "physical AI" in toys and companion devices, illustrating how spatial technologies and AI can combine to create helpful, supportive experiences. Dr. James Ong, Founder and Managing Director of the Artificial Intelligence International Institute, argued that "AI for Humanity" should be treated as a shared global responsibility—calling for stronger governance and collective action to keep AI aligned with long-term human well-being.

Additional sessions covered cloud-powered generative 3D pipelines, enterprise XR deployment, immersive intelligence in healthcare and aviation training, contextual AI in industrial workflows, and new approaches to immersive storytelling and education.

Expo floor demos, startup pitch, and awards

The expo floor and AWE Playground translated conference themes into live demonstrations spanning wearable AR, spatial analytics, optics, enterprise infrastructure, and glasses-free 3D displays. As a Platinum Sponsor, Snap featured prominently with hands-on Spectacles demos, offering attendees a tangible view of computing beyond screens.

Applied innovation was further highlighted through the debut AWE Asia Startup Pitch, followed by the Auggie Awards Ceremony recognizing standout contributions across the ecosystem, including Startup to Watch (Braillic), Best in Show Experience (Refract), and Best in Show (Snap).

AWE Asia thanks its sponsors Snap, Meta, ArborXR, Raypai Photonic Crystal, and Agora, and extends appreciation to all speakers, partners, exhibitors, and attendees who contributed to the program.

PR Newswire is the official media partner of the AWE Asia 2026 conference.

Augmented World Expo Asia

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (917) 909-6297

SOURCE AWE Asia