Auntea Jenny Announces 2025 Annual Results

Focus on High-Quality Growth Recorded Strong Growth on Both Revenue and Profit

Achieve Breakthroughs in Overseas and Fallstea Business Further Consolidate Industry Leadership

Results Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 4,465.64 million, representing a 36.0% year-over-year increase.

million, representing a 36.0% year-over-year increase. Gross profit was RMB1,404.23 million, representing a 36.7% year-over-year increase.

Profit for the year was RMB501.32 million, representing a 52.4% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted profit for the year was RMB570.33 million, representing a 36.4% year-over-year increase.

Total stores nationwide surpassed the 10,000-mark, reaching 11,449.

The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB10 per 10 shares (inclusive of tax), aggregating to approximately RMB105.20 million; the total dividend distributed for the full year exceeded RMB176.32 million, to share the fruits of company's growth with shareholders.

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Auntea Jenny" or "the Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2589.HK) announced the consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Reporting Period" or the "Year"). During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB4,465.64 million, representing a 36.0% YoY increase. Gross profit was approximately RMB1,404.23 million, up about 36.7% YoY. Profit for the year reached approximately RMB501.32 million, up 52.4% YoY, and the adjusted profit for the year amounted to approximately RMB570.33 million, up about 36.4% YoY.

In 2025, the Company adhered to its franchise-focused business model and continued to deepen its presence in the lower-tier market, entering a new stage of exceeding ten thousand stores nationwide. Guided by the "Daily Health+" concept, the Group launched a total of 213 new products throughout the year, building differentiated product competitiveness. During the year, the Company focused on enhancing supply chain efficiency and digital transformation to support the efficient operation of its store network. Simultaneously, by deploying multichannel strategies to reach users through multiple dimensions, the membership ecosystem continued to drive repurchase loyalty.

Focusing on lower-tier market expansion and enhancing operational quality at scale

In terms of strategic presence, the Company focuses on the lower-tier market. Its store network covers over 300 cities across China, with stores in third and lower-tier cities accounting for 52.7% of the total as of December 31, 2025, representing a 2.3 percentage points increase year on year, achieving extensive geographical coverage and brand penetration. The freshly-made tea shop market in third and lower-tier cities in China is the largest and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. In terms of the total number of stores, the Company holds a strong market position among mid-priced freshly-made tea shop brands in the lower-tier market in the PRC. With advantages in terms of store coverage and supply chain network, the Company firmly captures the long-term growth potential of this market.

During the Reporting Period, the Company's nationwide store network reached 11,449 stores, officially entering a new milestone of exceeding ten thousand stores. While rapidly expanding its store scale, the Company placed great emphasis on the operating quality of its stores and the operational efficiency of its channel network. Adopting its store expansion strategy and upholding the principle of selective expansion and closure, it proactively optimized its network presence and managed, supported and optimized existing stores based on their operating conditions. In the future, the Company will continually focus on improving the quality of store operations and increasing the profitability of stores, assisting franchisees in achieving stable operations and enhancing the service level.

While consolidating its domestic foundation, the Company actively expanded its overseas business in 2025 and opened 45 stores overseas, covering countries including the United States, South Korea, and Malaysia, thereby further expanding its international business footprint.

Building a differentiated brand matrix, driving growth through multi-category innovation

In 2025, guided by the "Daily Health+" Concept, the Company established a diverse range of distinctive products with competitive advantages, and continuously enhanced existing products. It launched a total of 213 new products,which covered a wider range of consumption scenarios and formed a unique competitive edge through diverse product portfolio.

The Auntea Jenny brand successively introduced new products such as the Kale Series of fruit and vegetable tea and the Five-Color Nourishing Bottle Series. By virtue of appealing appearance, rich nutrition and innovative concept of nurturing both body and mind, these products precisely met consumers' demand for healthy beverages, further strengthening the brand's health-focused image in the minds of consumers.

At the same time，the Company established coffee as a core product category for the brand's key promotion by upgrading coffee machine equipment and coffee bean quality. It promoted the integrated innovation in coffee and tea beverages, broadened consumption scenarios and enhanced store operational vitality. Fallstea, with its core research and development concept of "Real Tea, Real Milk", focused on delivering high-quality and affordable fresh milk tea with real tea leaves. By combining premium ingredients with affordable pricing, it offers a value for money experience and is widely acclaimed by consumers.

Digitalizing the supply chain infrastructure, powering the expansion of store network

Leveraging the substantial procurement demand generated by its large scale store network, the Company continued to strengthen its supply chain bargaining power and management standards, driving the digital and intelligent upgrade of its supply chain operations. This enhanced operational efficiency across the store network and fueled rapid expansion into lower-tier markets.

Regarding procurement, the Company proactively probed into the global origin resources by establishing a direct sourcing model from origin, thereby forging deep and binding partnerships with quality suppliers and OEM manufacturers, comprehensively strengthened the upstream supply chain layout and significantly enhanced the quality stability of core product categories. By building a diversified supply system, it supplemented by in-house production facilities to replenish core material supplies, which provided solid support for the continuity of franchise business.

In terms of logistics and warehousing, the Company established a nationwide supply chain network. It collaborated with independent third-party professional institutions for part of the large-scale warehousing and logistics bases and all of the frontline cold-chain warehouses. This, combined with the coordinated deployment of the self-operated warehousing resources, enables resource complementarity and efficient synergy. As of December 31, 2025, its supply chain network included 16 large warehousing and logistics bases; 4 equipment warehouses; 7 fresh produce warehouses; and 11 frontline cold-chain storage warehouses. During the year,the Group focused on adjusting the warehouse network structure and continuously optimised the distance between warehouses and stores to reduce delivery costs. In the meanwhile, The Company continuously advanced digital and intelligent transformation across the entire chain. It relied on ample transport capacity reserves to efficiently manage the peak periods driven by festive promotions and concentrated orders, providing solid support for the stable operation and scalable expansion of the store network.

Engaging consumers through multi-channel marketing, leveraging member ecosystem to boost repurchase

While continuously upgrading its product offerings, The Company enhanced brand awareness and customer loyalty through digital marketing and a robust membership system. By leveraging a multi-platform matrix, including Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and WeChat, the Company engaged with the public and launched various promotional campaigns to boost brand exposure and customer participation.

Regarding brand identity construction, through celebrity endorsements, it further enhanced brand reputation and market heat, effectively boosting the sales of core product series. At the same time, the Company closely followed market trends and consumer aesthetic preferences,launching trending IP co-branding, which further strengthened consumer recognition and identification with the brand, continuously enhancing brand's market appeal.

In terms of member ecosystem,as of December 31, 2025, The Company's WeChat Mini Program had 154 million registered members, with an average of 17.4 million quarterly active members and a quarterly repurchase rate of 42.5%.

Outlook

1. Channel Diversification: Expanding stores in an orderly manner, and improving single- store profitability

The Company will scientifically screen regional presence grids, implement the store expansion strategy by stages, precisely cater to the needs of different market segments, continuously improve single-store profitability and return on investment, and shorten the investment payback period for franchisees. The Company will adhere to the philosophy of "building mutually beneficial partnership", improve the franchisee management system, and attract and retain high-quality franchisees with premium products and efficient services.

2. Product Innovation: Keeping pace with consumption trends, and promoting the integration of tea and coffee

The Company will continuously strengthen the research and development capabilities, closely track consumption trends and industry dynamics, and leverage the deep understanding of consumer preferences to create more blockbuster products. At the same time, it will accelerate the launch of coffee drinks, innovate in consumption scenarios and sales models, and promote the integrated innovation in coffee and tea beverages to activate diversified consumption demands.

3. Supply Chain Upgrade: Enhancing the logistics network and improving supply efficiency

The Company will further strengthen cooperation with high-quality suppliers in China and beyond, increase supply sources, and enhance bargaining power. By optimising supply plans and resource allocation structures, strengthening the coordination of warehousing and distribution, and integrating store expansion plans with the existing warehouse network, the Company will continuously expand the coverage of the cold-chain logistics network, streamline the connection between warehousing and distribution, speed up supply chain responses, and improve cost control, in a bid to provide stable and efficient supply support for stores nationwide.

4. Brand Building: Implementing a differentiated multi-brand strategy, and continuously boosting brand competitiveness

The Company will continue to deepen the multi-brand strategy. Relying on the differentiated positioning of brands, it will penetrate different market segments and increase market share with diversified products, flexible pricing, and various consumption scenarios. Concurrently, the Company will strengthen brand building and market promotion, continuously enhance brand image and awareness, and boost the brand competitiveness.

5. Digitalisation: Strengthening full-process digitalisation, and persistently optimising operations and food safety control

The Company will continuously step up investments in information technology and digitalisation, and integrate digitalisation throughout the entire business process. Specifically, through data analysis, it will improve manpower allocation, operational processes, and decision-making efficiency. Additionally, efforts will be made to leverage digital means to strengthen food safety control, reduce operating costs, and promote the full-chain upgrade to ensure overall efficient operation and compliance.

About Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd.

Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. (2589.HK), founded in 2013 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2025, is a fast-growing freshly made beverage Company that precisely meets consumer demands through its diverse brand portfolio. It has three major brands, namely Auntea Jenny, Fallstea and Jenny x Coffee. Through its multi-brand portfolio, the Company is able to precisely meet the diverse consumption needs of consumers. The Company operate a franchise-focused business model. Its mutually beneficial franchise system is the foundation for the long-term and stable cooperation with franchisees. In terms of strategic presence, it focuses on the lower-tier market. As of now, the Company has established over 10,000 stores across more than 300 cities nationwide, which holds a strong market position among mid-priced freshly-made tea shop brands in the lower-tier market in the PRC.

Auntea Jenny's official Website：https://www.hsay.com/

SOURCE Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd.