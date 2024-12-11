AUSD Debuts on BingX Launchpool for Stablecoin Staking

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, announces the debut of AUSD on its Launchpool platform. With a total prize pool of 150,000 AUSD, this initiative offers BingX users seamless access to staking opportunities with stable dollar-pegged investments.

AUSD will serve as a native stablecoin of the Agora, enabling unified liquidity across connected blockchains. Designed as a centralized yet credibly neutral stablecoin, AUSD is set to expand across all major blockchains. Built on the principle of neutrality in money, it fosters an open model that incentivizes participation from diverse stakeholders – including exchanges, applications, fintech platforms, and payment providers – to contribute to and benefit from the ecosystem's growth and adoption.

The BingX Launchpool introduces an easy-to-use staking system for AUSD, allowing users to:

Stake AUSD at any time during the campaign.

Enjoy hourly staking rewards directly deposited into their accounts.

Monitor real-time Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for transparent returns.

Withdraw funds hassle-free, ensuring a seamless investment experience.

"With AUSD on the BingX Launchpool, we are redefining how users engage with stablecoins," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "With our Launchpool's user-friendly features like flexible staking, automated rewards, and seamless withdrawals, investors gain a streamlined and rewarding experience. AUSD's stability, combined with the convenience of our platform, empowers users to confidently expand their portfolios while participating in the broader stablecoin ecosystem."

The AUSD launch marks a significant milestone for BingX as it continues to innovate with a focus on flexibility and inclusivity. Having a comprehensive promotional campaign and exclusive benefits for new participants, BingX aims to make AUSD's debut a success.

