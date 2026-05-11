Australian Manufacturing Week 2026 opens today in Brisbane, putting live manufacturing innovation centre stage

BRISBANE, Australia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2026 opens today at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC), bringing together Australia's manufacturing community for three days of live technology, future-focused insight and industry connection.

Australian Manufacturing Week, 12-14 May, at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) is Australia’s premier event for the precision engineering and advanced manufacturing sector.

Recognised as Australia's premier event for the precision manufacturing, engineering and related industries, AMW 2026 features more than 230 exhibitors and a national lineup of technology providers, solution specialists and industry leaders. From the moment doors open, attendees will see advanced manufacturing solutions operating live—providing direct, practical insight into how today's technologies are being applied on the factory floor.

With the theme Manufacturing the Future Through Tech Innovation, this year's event reflects the increasing urgency for manufacturers to improve productivity, competitiveness and resilience in a rapidly evolving global environment.

"Australian Manufacturing Week is where technology meets reality," said AMTIL CEO Lorraine Maxwell. "By bringing together such a broad range of technologies and demonstrating them live, the event allows manufacturers to evaluate solutions side by side and have meaningful, informed conversations about what will work in their own operations."

Across the exhibition floor, visitors can explore live technology demonstrations spanning machine tools, automation and robotics, additive manufacturing, metrology, software, tooling, materials handling and a wide range of supporting services. The ability to discover, compare and assess multiple solutions in one place continues to make AMW a critical annual destination for decision-makers across the manufacturing ecosystem.

Running alongside the exhibition, the Future Solutions Speaker Program also begins today, offering attendees access to a comprehensive program of presentations and panel discussions focused on the issues shaping the future of Australian manufacturing. Themes include automation and digital transformation, artificial intelligence, workforce capability and skills, sustainability, defence and advanced manufacturing, and global competitiveness.

Designed to complement the technologies on show, the program provides strategic context and practical insight—helping manufacturers understand not only what technologies are available, but how they can be deployed effectively to support long-term business goals.

"The challenges facing manufacturers today are complex and interconnected," said Maxwell. "The Future Solutions Speaker Program is about cutting through that complexity and giving industry clear, relevant perspectives on what matters now and what's coming next."

Australian Manufacturing Week 2026 is free to attend for industry personnel, supporting broad industry participation and knowledge sharing. Strong attendance is expected across all three days, with visitors from across Australia and internationally.

Industry professionals who have not yet registered are encouraged to pre-register online to save time on arrival.

With live technology, future-focused discussion and a national industry presence under one roof, AMW 2026 sets the agenda for manufacturing innovation in Australia—starting today.

Pre-register now and save time at the BCEC:

https://australianmanufacturingweek.com.au/

About AMTIL

The Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL) is the peak national body that represents the interests of manufacturing technology suppliers and users within the precision engineering and advanced manufacturing sector.

AMTIL proudly hosts Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW), bringing together the people, technology and ideas that keep the industry moving. After a record-breaking show in Melbourne in 2025, 2026 marks AMW's first time in Queensland and will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from 12-14 May. Learn more or register to attend at https://australianmanufacturingweek.com.au/.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW)

SOURCE AMTIL