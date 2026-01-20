Australian Olympic Champion Steven Bradbury to Keynote Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

As IT leaders across the Asia-Pacific region face rising execution pressure amid accelerating AI adoption, resilience, decision-making, and adaptability have emerged as critical leadership capabilities. Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, March 17 and 18, 2026, will bring these themes into focus with a keynote from Australian Olympic champion Steven Bradbury, alongside a dedicated AI Spotlight designed to help CIOs translate emerging technology into measurable outcomes.

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group, a leader in IT research and advisory, has announced Australian Olympic gold medalist Steven Bradbury as a keynote speaker at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, taking place March 17 and 18 at W Brisbane. Returning for its second consecutive year in the APAC region, Info-Tech LIVE Brisbane will bring together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders for a hands-on, research-driven conference focused on execution, leadership, and practical transformation.

Bradbury will draw on his experience as Australia's first Winter Olympic gold medalist and a four-time Olympian to reflect on preparation, resilience, and performance under pressure. Now a seasoned keynote speaker with more than a decade of experience presenting to business and leadership audiences worldwide, Bradbury brings a perspective shaped by elite competition and real-world experience that resonates with leaders operating in complex environments.

"Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane is designed to help CIOs move from strategy to execution, and Steven Bradbury's story resonates strongly with IT leaders who are operating in environments defined by pressure and constant change," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "Bradbury's experience competing at the highest level reinforces the importance of disciplined preparation and adaptability when outcomes are uncertain."

Featured AI Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

The agenda for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will feature AI sessions and workshops designed for CIOs and IT leaders seeking practical guidance on how artificial intelligence is reshaping IT leadership, workforce readiness, and organisational performance. Drawing on Info-Tech Research Group's latest AI research, these sessions will focus on moving from experimentation to execution, with an emphasis on governance, value realisation, and responsible adoption:

AI Trends 2026

This keynote session will present the key developments expected to shape the future of artificial intelligence in the coming years. Based on insights from a survey of more than 700 global IT leaders, the session will explore five major trends influencing enterprise AI adoption, including the rise of agentic AI and the growing importance of AI sovereignty regulations. Attendees will gain guidance on adopting adaptive AI governance frameworks that align AI strategy with foundational principles and risk management practices.





The Rise of AI Agents

Focused on the emergence of autonomous AI systems, this session will examine how CIOs can succeed in the exponential world of agentic AI by bridging the AI adoption gap and unlocking new sources of value. Attendees will learn how agentic AI is changing how work gets done and how Info-Tech is leveraging these capabilities to enhance team performance and decision-making.

Focused on the emergence of autonomous AI systems, this session will examine how CIOs can succeed in the exponential world of agentic AI by bridging the AI adoption gap and unlocking new sources of value. Attendees will learn how agentic AI is changing how work gets done and how Info-Tech is leveraging these capabilities to enhance team performance and decision-making.





LLM Prompt Engineering: Getting the Best Results From Generative AI

During this workshop, CIOs and IT leaders will learn how they can improve outcomes from generative AI through effective prompt design and deployment. Topics include interaction methods, token usage and cost considerations, prompt structure, guardrails, bias mitigation, hallucination management, and ethical considerations involved in enterprise AI use.

During this workshop, CIOs and IT leaders will learn how they can improve outcomes from generative AI through effective prompt design and deployment. Topics include interaction methods, token usage and cost considerations, prompt structure, guardrails, bias mitigation, hallucination management, and ethical considerations involved in enterprise AI use.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane builds on the momentum of the firm's global LIVE conference series, bringing together technology leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region for a focused, in-person forum.

Additional agenda tracks, sessions, and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

