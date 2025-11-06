Autohome Inc. Announces 2025 Q3 Earnings: AI and O2O Strategies Accelerate Business Expansion

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The Company reported total revenue of RMB1,778.1 million for the third quarter, with adjusted net income attributable to Autohome reaching RMB406.9 million. Notably, the revenue of online marketplace and others increased by 32.1% year-on-year.

Mr. Chi Li u, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated that in the third quarter of 2025, the Company focused on AI and O2O to comprehensively accelerate its business expansion, while leveraging the high-quality resources of both CARtech and Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance to actively explore emerging business areas. Looking ahead, the Company will continue driving innovation in both products and business models, building a more efficient automotive ecosystem and service system that creates sustained value for the industry and ensures its long-term, stable development.

Business Highlights for the Period:

Autohome strengthened its content matrix by increasing professional depth and expanding the breadth of perspective, while continuously advancing its diversified content ecosystem. For its 2025 series of coverage on domestic and international auto shows, Autohome achieved comprehensive reach from global influence to local penetration. The newly established Autohome Media MCN is committed to building a multi-category influencer matrix that centers on the automotive vertical, while extending into technology, travel, and overseas content. To date, it has gathered over 200 high-quality creators across multiple platforms.

User growth data confirms the success of the Company's content strategy. According to QuestMobile, Autohome's average mobile DAUs reached 76.56 million in September 2025, up by 5.1% from the same period last year, maintaining its lead in the industry.

In NEVs, Autohome continues to focus on user and client needs while building a comprehensive O2O automotive ecosystem. Online, Autohome has centered around its newly soft-launched Autohome Mall, introduced in late September and providing transaction services. While its offline network of franchise stores, CARtech outlets, and used car dealerships is designated to integrate the entire process from "online ordering" to "offline delivery and service." This expansion targets lower-tier cities underserved by automakers. The Autohome Mall is planned to be officially launched during the Double Eleven shopping festival.

In terms of AI technology applications, Autohome completed a comprehensive upgrade of its AI assistant. By strengthening model capabilities, integrating user inquiries with specific vehicle models, and expanding usage, it has created a decision-making loop of "content drives engagement, engagement leads to action." Furthermore, at the Global AI Technology Conference, Autohome officially launched the Tian Shu Intelligent Service Platform. This advancement drives Autohome's transformation from an "automotive information platform" to an industry-wide "intelligence hub", further strengthening its dual advantages in technology and ecosystem.

In the used car business, Autohome continues to advance the standardization of both transactions and services. The "AI Car Inspection Expert" has achieved industry-leading accuracy in vehicle valuation. Meanwhile, the flagship Certified Used Car stores have further expanded its network of partner dealers. In the future, the Company will continue to uphold integrity and standardization as its foundation, deepen its collaboration with high-quality used car dealers, and continuously strive to provide consumers with a more reliable and worry-free used car buying experience.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. According to QuestMobile, in September 2025, the average mobile DAUs reached 76.56 million with an increase of 5.1% year-over-year. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services.

