Avnet and HKSTP Invite Global Startups to New AI Hardware Launchpad

HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT), a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, in collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and the Emerging Microelectronics and Ubiquitous Systems Laboratory (EMUS Lab), today announced the launch of the 12-month DfMA Launchpad for AI MMP Programme (Design for Manufacturing and Assembly Launchpad for AI Minimum Marketable Product). The programme is now open for applications from startups worldwide.

Positioned as a co-incubation programme, the initiative is designed to support both local and international startups in accelerating the commercialisation of AI innovations, with a focus on Edge AI, Physical AI, and high-performance computing (HPC), while exposing startups to global market access and supply chain integration. Leveraging Hong Kong as a strategic gateway to Greater Bay Area, the programme provides participating startups with global market exposure, direct access to experienced industry partners and supply chains.

By combining Avnet's global technology expertise and supply chain capabilities, EMUS Lab's advanced research infrastructure, co-established by Avnet and the University of Hong Kong (HKU), and HKSTP's established incubation ecosystem, the programme aims to connect startups with relevant industry, research, and manufacturing partners, with the goal of turning prototype products into market-ready solutions.

Arthur Chung, Vice President, Sales and Supplier Management, Asia at Avnet, said: "Our collaboration with HKSTP, HKU and EMUS Lab brings together global technology expertise, advanced research capabilities, and a strong innovation ecosystem. By supporting startups from development through to production, we aim to accelerate the journey from innovation to scalable, market-ready solutions across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and beyond."

Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem & Development of HKSTP, said: "This partnership with Avnet and EMUS Lab, which is strategically located at the HKSTP Data Technology Hub, provides startups with access to critical infrastructure, technical expertise, and industry networks. It strengthens Hong Kong's position as a leading global innovation hub while accelerating the commercialisation of next-generation AI hardware solutions through collaborative ecosystem building and market linkage."

Focus Areas: Edge AI, Physical AI and High-Performance Computing

The programme targets three critical technology domains that underpin next-generation AI hardware deployment:

Edge AI : Enabling real-time intelligence at the device level across applications such as smart cities, industrial automation, retail, and healthcare

: Enabling real-time intelligence at the device level across applications such as smart cities, industrial automation, retail, and healthcare Physical AI : Powering robotics, autonomous systems, and intelligent machines through the integration of software and physical environments

: Powering robotics, autonomous systems, and intelligent machines through the integration of software and physical environments High-performance computing (HPC): Supporting AI model training, simulation, and large-scale data processing with advanced compute infrastructure

Startup Support: Funding, Technical Expertise and Global Market Access

Selected startups will receive comprehensive support designed to accelerate product development and go-to-market readiness, including:

Potential funding of up to HKD 100,000 (subject to HKSTP Ideation Programme terms)

Access to EMUS Lab and Hong Kong Science Park facilities

One-on-one technical mentorship from Avnet engineers and HKU experts

Support in AI model optimisation, hardware–software co-design, and system validation

Access to Avnet's global ecosystem of OEMs, enterprise customers, and investors

Access to co-creation opportunities offered through HKSTP's extensive co-development partner network



EMUS Lab: Advancing AI Research and Talent Development

Since its establishment, EMUS Lab has demonstrated measurable impact in advancing AI research and talent development. The lab's research, powered by Avnet-sponsored GPU infrastructure, has resulted in top-tier publications in Nature family journals and elite conference presentations at ICLR and ICML. Furthermore, the lab has engaged more than 260 students through STEM initiatives, contributing to the growth of Hong Kong's innovation talent pool.

These achievements demonstrate EMUS Lab's ability to translate advanced research into real-world AI innovation and startup outcomes. The upcoming grand opening will further showcase how this four-pillar collaboration model translates research into innovation, talent development, and startup creation.



Eligibility and Application

Applications for the DfMA Launchpad for AI MMP Programme will open on 1 May 2026 and close on 29 May 2026. Eligible applicants should have a functional prototype or early-stage product aligned with Edge AI, Physical AI, or HPC, and demonstrate readiness to enter or expand into the Hong Kong market. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to interviews scheduled for 2–3 July 2026, which may be conducted either online or on site. The interview panel will comprise two representatives from Avnet or Avnet's partners, together with two representatives from HKSTP. Final results will be announced on 13 July 2026.

Overseas startups selected for the programme will be required to establish a Hong Kong entity to ensure local ecosystem participation and impact.

For full programme details and application guidelines, visit: https://www.avnet.com/apac/resources/hkstp-co-incubation-program/

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. Through regional and specialised businesses around the world, we support customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We help companies adapt to change and accelerate the design and supply stages of product development. With a unique viewpoint from the center of the technology supply chain, Avnet is a trusted partner that solves complex design and supply chain issues so customers can realize revenue faster. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 17,000 research professionals and over 2,500 technology companies from 26 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

SOURCE Avnet