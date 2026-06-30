Avnet Brings Ecosystem Together to Scale Edge AI in Singapore

Industry leaders from AI Singapore and Nanyang Polytechnic join global partners to accelerate real-world edge AI deployment

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI adoption accelerates across Singapore and Southeast Asia, where 81% of companies have moved beyond experimentation[1] and 56% of Singapore companies report progress toward scaled adoption[2], the challenge is now execution at scale. In Singapore, where the digital economy contributes approximately 18.6% of GDP, enterprises are rapidly operationalising AI[3], driving demand for integrated solutions and deep technical expertise.

Against this backdrop, Avnet plays a critical role in powering industry growth, bringing together engineering expertise, ecosystem partnerships and supply chain capabilities to turn AI innovation into deployable solutions. This will be showcased at its upcoming Edge & Beyond Tech Day in Singapore, where Avnet is convening industry leaders to accelerate AI and edge adoption across the region.

"As AI moves from early experimentation to widespread commercial deployment across Southeast Asia, the conversation is shifting," said Tan Aik Hoon, Regional President, Avnet South Asia and Korea. "Access to technology is no longer the primary hurdle for enterprises. Instead, the focus has turned to the practicalities of architecture and integration—specifically how to take complex AI models and run them efficiently and reliably at the edge."

The Avnet Edge & Beyond Tech Days, taking place in July 2026 across Singapore and Vietnam—including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City—are now open to engineers, product leaders, and decision-makers navigating the next phase of AI. Space is limited. Request an invitation to attend here: http://avnet.me/028841

Scaling AI from Innovation to Execution

While AI adoption continues to advance, organisations face increasing challenges in translating innovation into scalable, real-world applications—particularly at the edge, where performance, latency and reliability are critical.

Findings from Avnet Insights 2026 highlight that 56% of engineers are already shipping AI-enabled products[4], as companies embed AI into product design and industrial environments while navigating challenges such as data quality, system integration and secure deployment.

These challenges are increasingly consistent across Asia, reinforcing the need for partners that can deliver end-to-end integration, engineering support and scalable deployment capabilities.

Advancing Edge AI for Real-World Impact

A key focus of Edge & Beyond Tech Day is the growing importance of edge AI, where intelligence is embedded closer to devices to enable real-time decision-making across sectors such as manufacturing, robotics and smart infrastructure.

Taking place on July 10 at Sheraton Towers Singapore, the event will showcase:

AI-driven enterprise and industrial applications aligned with national priorities

Real-time edge intelligence and deployment strategies

Robotics and physical AI innovation

Embedded AI platforms and scalable system solutions

These focus areas align with Singapore's continued push to deepen AI adoption under its National AI Strategy 2.0, which aims to embed AI across industries and drive long-term economic growth.

Industry Leaders Address Key AI Challenges

Leading voices from government, academia and industry will also address critical challenges shaping the next phase of AI adoption.

AI Singapore will share insights from its national AIxTech initiative, highlighting how organisations are building AI-ready talent and accelerating real-world AI development.

Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) will explore the importance of deploying intelligence at the point of action, where real-time decision-making is becoming essential across industries.

Weston Robot will examine the critical gap between research and commercialisation in robotics, sharing perspectives on how innovative technologies can transition more effectively from the lab to real-world deployment.

Together, these perspectives reflect a broader industry shift—from isolated AI initiatives to integrated, scalable deployment at the edge.

Showcasing Innovation Across a Strong Ecosystem

Another highlight of the event is the strong ecosystem of global technology partners coming together to showcase the latest innovations across semiconductors, connectivity, power management and embedded systems.

Participating partners include AMD, Amphenol, DEEPX, element14, Micron, Molex, MPS (Monolithic Power Systems), NXP, onsemi, Phoenix Contact, Power Integrations, Renesas, Quectel, Samtec, SiTime, STMicroelectronics, Taoglas, Transcend and YAGEO, among others.

These partners will demonstrate solutions spanning the full AI value chain—from intelligent sensing and connectivity to compute, power and system integration—enabling organisations to accelerate deployment of real-world AI and edge applications.

Supporting a Growing Regional Ecosystem

As Southeast Asia continues to emerge as a high-growth region for AI, sustained progress will depend on strong collaboration across the technology ecosystem.

"Sustained digital competitiveness in Southeast Asia relies on a well-integrated ecosystem," Tan added. "Through the Edge & Beyond Tech Day, we are actively tearing down the silos between component innovators, software developers, and system engineers. By connecting these capabilities, Avnet is helping enterprises move past the proof-of-concept phase and deploy secure, scalable edge AI at commercial speed."

By bridging innovation with execution, Avnet is helping organisations design, deploy and scale AI and edge solutions more effectively—contributing to the region's long-term digital transformation and competitiveness.

Get Involved:

The Avnet Edge & Beyond Tech Days, taking place in July 2026 across Singapore and Vietnam—including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City—are now open to engineers, product leaders, and decision-makers navigating the next phase of AI. Space is limited. Request an invitation to attend here: http://avnet.me/028841

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. Through regional and specialized businesses around the world, we support customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We help companies adapt to change and accelerate the design and supply stages of product development. With a unique viewpoint from the center of the technology supply chain, Avnet is a trusted partner that solves complex design and supply chain issues so customers can realize revenue faster. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Sources: [1] McKinsey, EDB & Tech in Asia (2026) – Southeast Asia AI adoption statistic indicating 81% of companies have moved beyond experimentation

[2] Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), AI in Southeast Asia: An Era of Opportunity (2026) – Singapore adoption statistic indicating 56% of companies report progress toward scaled adoption.

[3] IMDA Singapore Digital Economy Report 2025 – Digital economy contributes 18.6% of GDP.

[4] Avnet Insights 2026 Whitepaper – 56% of engineers are shipping AI-enabled products globally

Appendix: Partner & Sponsor Showcase Highlights

Key product and technology exhibits by valued ecosystem partners at the Avnet Edge & Beyond Tech Day include, among others:

Amphenol Industrial

Amphenol Industrial will showcase its latest full-spectrum industrial power & signal interconnects designed to ensure stable operation under harsh Industrial conditions. The exhibit will feature rugged high-performance interconnect systems and a wide range of connector products, delivering field-proven reliability and iterative innovation essential for next-gen Factory Automation, Robotics, Renewable Energy and Commercial Vehicle deployments.

Amphenol Communications Solutions

Amphenol Communications Solutions will be exhibiting its latest interconnect solutions designed to enable high-bandwidth, low-latency Edge AI infrastructure. The exhibit will feature advanced high-speed I/O and card-edge connector technologies and power interconnect solutions, delivering the signal integrity, power efficiency, and scalable performance essential for next-generation AI/ML, cloud, telecom, and edge computing deployments.

element14

element14 will showcase its electronic and industrial system design solutions. The exhibit will feature edge AI vision systems using the Raspberry Pi AI Camera, single-board computing platforms, and embedded development solutions with STM Discovery kits and connectivity accessories. These support edge processing for industrial automation and edge AI applications.

Molex

Molex will showcase its latest cutting-edge interconnect innovations designed to power the AI revolution. The exhibit will feature the EXTreme Ten60 Mezzanine Connectors and EXTreme PowerEdge Plus Card Edge Connectors, both delivering the high-density, robust power distribution essential for next-generation AI servers and data center architectures. Additionally, Molex will highlight the Micro-Fit+ OCP M-PIC 12V Connectors, providing the standardized, high-performance efficiency required by Open Compute Project (OCP) standards for AI hardware demanding space-saving yet powerful connectivity.

MPS

MPS will showcase its latest high-performance, energy-efficient power solutions designed to enable next generation Edge AI applications. The exhibit will feature advanced power management ICs for AI computing platforms and intelligent power systems for robotics and industrial automation, delivering exceptional power efficiency, reliability and performance essential for real-time edge deployment.

Nanyang Polytechnic

Nanyang Polytechnic will showcase its latest Edge AI technologies and real-time intelligent vision innovations designed to enable AI processing directly at the edge, delivering faster insights, reduced latency, and enhanced data privacy. The exhibit will feature AI-Powered Smart Surveillance Solutions and Intelligent Edge Vision Systems for Industrial and Autonomous Applications, delivering the high-performance, low-latency inference capabilities essential for next-generation edge AI deployment across healthcare, transport, security, logistics, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

onsemi

onsemi will showcase its latest innovations at Avnet Edge & Beyond Tech Days 2026, featuring advanced solutions including Autonomous Mobile Robots, Power Discretes, TREO platform, and cutting‑edge Image Sensors. The showcase highlights onsemi's commitment to enabling smarter, more efficient system designs and accelerating intelligent edge applications across industries.

Phoenix Contact

Phoenix Contact will showcase its latest advanced connectivity and intelligent power reliability solutions designed to support seamless and resilient data center operations. The exhibit will feature efficient power, signal, and data transmission solutions and real-time monitoring and protection systems, delivering the high availability and operational reliability essential for mission-critical data center environments.

Quectel

Quectel will showcase its latest end-to-end intelligent IoT solutions designed to accelerate Edge AI innovation. The exhibit will feature AI-powered Smart SBC platforms alongside Quectel's comprehensive IoT ecosystem, including wireless modules, antennas, and connectivity services, delivering high-performance, scalable solutions for robotics, industrial automation, machine vision, and intelligent edge applications.

Renesas

Renesas will showcase its edge intelligence solutions for smart city sensors, asset tracking, and crowd counting. These solutions, developed in collaboration with partners, demonstrate the key features of its MPU, MCU, and connectivity portfolio. They highlight capabilities such as real-time NPU (neural processing) performance and low power consumption, which are essential for edge AI deployment. In addition, they illustrate how Renesas products are applied in real-world implementations.

Samtec

Samtec will showcase its latest high-performance interconnect solutions designed to optimize the entire signal channel of high performance systems. The exhibit will feature Samtec's High Speed, High-Power-Density connectors and cables, meeting the demand for increased speeds, bandwidths, frequencies, and densities essential for supporting next-generation AI/ML applications such as SoM/CoM; computing platform chipsets; and ultra-low latency products.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics will showcase its latest 60Ghz RF technology designed to support applications such as Radar, LiDAR, humanoid and robotics joints that require rotation and connectivity. The exhibit will feature ST60, delivering high data rate with low latency and utilizing low power wireless link even under harsh environment uses cases.

Taoglas

Taoglas will showcase its latest advanced antenna and RF innovations, designed to enable seamless connectivity for Edge AI applications. The exhibit will feature high-performance antenna solutions and cutting-edge antenna design tools, delivering the reliable, low-latency connectivity essential for next-generation edge deployments.

Transcend

Transcend Information will showcase its latest top component solutions designed for computing storage. The exhibit will feature industrial SSD solutions and DRAM modules, delivering the diverse, extended-longevity choices and fixed-BOM stability essential for next-generation AI/edge deployments.

Yageo

YAGEO Group will highlight its comprehensive passive portfolio and new NTC thermistor line, enabling high reliability and power efficiency for Edge AI. The exhibit delivers the precise thermal sensing, monitoring, and circuit protection essential for demanding automotive, networking, and industrial power systems.

CONTACT: Seraphina Wee, [email protected]

SOURCE Avnet