AW Education-led event in Singapore explores global education pathways, AI-era leadership, and cross-border planning

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 International Future Leadership Singapore Summit, hosted by AW Education International and co-organized by the ITB International Youth Alliance and WiseNet Asia, concluded at the National University of Singapore (NUS) on April 19–20. Centered on the theme of "Shaping Pathways for the Next Generation of Global Leaders," the two-day event brought together leaders from education, business, and research for keynote speeches, panel discussions, and hands-on sessions.

Event review of International Future Leadership Singapore Summit

The summit featured a broad lineup of speakers, including George Loh, Vice President (Strategic Partnership) of NUS; Professor Lam Kwok Yan, Co-Founder of TAU Express; Professor Huang Dejian of NUS; Fitzkhoon Liang, Associate Director of NUS Enterprise; former Singapore Embassy Beijing Counsellor Chin Phei Chen; designer and entrepreneur Lim Keong Wee; Joel Teo of Hwa Chong Institution; Serene Ong, founder of Phoenixus; AW Education International Founder and CEO Wang Jing; COO Wu Gang; and WiseNet Asia Founder Wesley Hui.

Education and Industry Leaders Examine Singapore's Competitive Edge

The summit opened with remarks from AW Education International COO Wu Gang, followed by keynote sessions covering Singapore's career landscape, university innovation ecosystems, artificial intelligence research, and emerging food technology trends.

George Loh's address highlighted institutional backing from one of Asia's leading universities. His direct engagement with attending families and students gave participants a clearer view of Singapore's higher education landscape, along with access to senior academic leadership.

Panel Discussion Focuses on Leadership in the AI Era

A headline panel titled "Leadership Development in a Global Era: Education and Legacy" drew significant attention. Moderated by Chin Phei Chen, the discussion featured Wang Jing, Professor Lam Kwok Yan, and Lim Keong Wee. Topics included international education planning, succession strategies for family enterprises, and the cultivation of cross-cultural leadership skills in the age of AI.

During the discussion, Wang emphasized the continued centrality of people in education. As technology accelerates change, he said adaptability, interdisciplinary thinking, and continuous learning are becoming core capabilities for future leaders. He added that modern legacy planning is shifting beyond wealth transfer to encompass values, mindset, and capability.

Young Innovators Take the Stage

Another key highlight was an official visit to NUS Enterprise, where student entrepreneurs presented startup pitches to summit attendees. The showcase gave young founders an international platform to demonstrate innovation, confidence, and problem-solving ability, while building connections with industry leaders and mentors.

On the second day, participating families joined an immersive Singapore study and development tour, visiting leading schools and institutions to gain a more grounded understanding of the city-state's education system, business environment, and long-term opportunities.

AW Education International Expands Its Global Footprint

As the summit organizer, the successful hosting of the International Future Leadership Singapore Summit marks a milestone in AW Education International's globalization roadmap. Unlike conventional education expos, this summit centered on "Future Leadership," bringing together academia and business leaders for high-level dialogue and articulating a more integrated approach to international talent development.

AW Education International said the summit reflects a broader international outlook aimed at helping families align education planning with global mobility and long-term leadership development.

Although the summit has ended, organizers said new partnerships and collaborations launched during the event are expected to continue well beyond Singapore.

For more information, please visit https://world.meishiedu.com/.

SOURCE AW Education International