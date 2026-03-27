Global Leaders to Gather in Singapore for AW Education's Future Leadership Summit

BEIJING, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rapid technological advances and shifting geopolitical landscapes, education is moving away from the traditional focus on knowledge transfer toward developing leadership skills and encouraging cross-cultural exchange. A central question now is how to prepare a new generation of leaders with a global outlook, creative thinking, and resilience.

AW Education's Future Leadership Summit

Against this backdrop, the Future Leadership Summit Singapore, hosted by AW Education International and co-organized by the ITB International Youth Alliance and WiseNet Asia, will take place on April 19–20, 2026, at the National University of Singapore (NUS). More than a discussion forum, the event reflects AW Education's ongoing efforts to bring together global resources for high-net-worth families and emerging leaders.

A Platform for Global Dialogue

The summit will feature leaders from academia, industry, and public service, creating a high-level international platform for dialogue. Speakers include George Loh, Vice President (Strategic Partnership) of NUS; Professor Huang Dejian, NUS Department of Food Science and Technology; Lam Kwok Yan, Co-founder of TAU Express; and Joel Teo, Board of Directors, Haw Chong Institute. They will share perspectives on Singapore's innovation landscape and research ecosystem.

From the public and private sectors, David Chua, CEO of the National Youth Council Singapore; Fitzkhoon Liang, Associate Director of NUS Enterprise; and Lim Keong Wee, designer and entrepreneur, will discuss global industry trends and opportunities for youth development. Wang Jing, Founder and CEO of AW Education, and other key figures will focus on the summit's theme: "Leadership Development Pathways in a Global Era," with an emphasis on how emerging leaders can operate effectively in complex environments.

Expanding Opportunities for the Next Generation

As host, AW Education brings established expertise in global education planning, supported by a well-developed international resource network.

In partnership with NUS Enterprise, Singapore's national startup incubator, the summit will provide selected young entrepreneurs with opportunities to present their projects and engage directly with international networks. Participants will gain exposure to a broader platform and closer access to relevant networks, reflecting AW Education's focus on opening up international opportunities for high-potential youth and families.

An Immersive, Small-Group Experience

Unlike traditional conference formats, the summit offers the Singapore Future Immersion Experience, limited to 20 VIP participants. This curated program includes morning runs with a Singaporean ambassador, private visits to financial institutions, and small-group discussions with leaders from top schools and established families.

Participants will gain direct exposure to Singapore's education system and social environment, while building meaningful connections with peers and senior professionals.

A Milestone in AW Education's International Expansion

The Future Leadership Summit Singapore marks another step in AW Education's continued international growth. With over 20 years of experience, the organization has built a strong network of high-value resources in Singapore and beyond, enabling seamless integration of education, industry, and innovation ecosystems.

This summit is intended to provide Chinese high-net-worth families with greater access to international opportunities, while exploring new approaches to developing globally minded leaders.

Through this initiative, AW Education aims to bring together a new generation of globally minded, resilient leaders equipped to navigate an increasingly complex environment. Attention now turns to Singapore as the summit approaches in April.

For more information, please visit https://world.meishiedu.com/.

SOURCE AW Education International