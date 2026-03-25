Awards Presentation Ceremony and Selected Screening of the 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Successfully Concluded

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Interactive Marketing Association, the 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) (the "Support Scheme") recently held its Awards Presentation Ceremony and Selected Screening at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. The event announced the winners of all awards for this year's edition and premiered a number of original microfilms, showcasing the cross‑disciplinary creativity of a new generation of visual and music talents.

After the awards presentation ceremony, representatives of the organiser, award presenters, members of the judging panel, supporting organisations, as well as all award winners and participants of this year’s Support Scheme, posed for a group photo.

A total of 31 original microfilms were produced under this year's Support Scheme. Participating teams came from a wide range of start‑ups and small‑scale production companies, bringing together filmmakers and musicians of diverse styles and backgrounds. The programme enabled local original works to achieve new breakthroughs in content, technology and production language, fully demonstrating the imagination and production capability of Hong Kong's emerging creative talents.

"The 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music)" List of Awardees

Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups"

Award Title of Work / Name of Awardee Advertising Production Company and Director Singer/ Group and Record Label Best Production Award Gold 全自主49 Free Flow 49 ⼤業製作公司 導演:馬文鍵 ALL FOR ONE 唱片公司：FREEWAY ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT LIMTIED Silver PG通靈指引 Rockship Studios 導演:畢仲皓 洪因 唱片公司：噢崎呵威唱片公司 Bronze 春秋大夢 InMagin Studio Limited 導演:陳皓峰 立秋 唱片公司：小不點工作室 Best Actor Award (Individual Award) Gold ALL FOR ONE (作品：全自主49) ⼤業製作公司 導演:馬文鍵 ALL FOR ONE 唱片公司：FREEWAY ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT LIMTIED Silver 洪因 (作品：PG通靈指引) Rockship Studios 導演:畢仲皓 洪因 唱片公司：噢崎呵威唱片公司 Bronze 謝高晉 (作品：零) Super Common Studios 導演:黃嘉榮 謝高晉 唱片公司：臻世娛樂有限公司 Best Actress Award (Individual Award) Gold 唐浩嘉 (作品：咪嚟老兵妙妙屋） 迴享有限公司 導演:危志樂 唐浩嘉 唱片公司：Kiko Tong Production & Company Limited Silver 大金 (作品：弦外知音） 無極映畫 導演:黎輝 大金 唱片公司：大金工作室 Bronze sharlene (作品：我們都） 群群媒體出版有限公司 導演:俞寶恩 sharlene 唱片公司：WOW Music Limited Other Production Awards Best Scriptwriting Award (Individual Award) 畢仲皓 (作品：PG通靈指引) Rockship Studios 導演:畢仲皓 洪因 唱片公司：噢崎呵威唱片公司 Best Cinematography Award (Individual Award) 張潤銘 (作品：全自主49) ⼤業製作公司 導演:馬文鍵 ALL FOR ONE 唱片公司：FREEWAY ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT LIMTIED Best Art Direction Award 單旖珩、黃家棟 (作品：春秋大夢） InMagin Studio Limited 導演:陳皓峰 立秋 唱片公司：小不點工作室 Most Popular Microfilm Award 雙魚 張中和創意研究所有限公司 導演: 胡振傑 姚嘉兒 唱片公司：現在作樂

Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises"

Award Title of Work / Name of Awardee Advertising Production Company and Director Singer/ Group and Record Label Best Production Award Gold Awards (in no particular order) 此刻剛好 Cineoz Studios 導演: Edwin Lai Joya 唱片公司：Future Future Ltd Gold Awards (in no particular order) 借一次對望 Sparkle Image 導演:馬熙烈 Modern Children 唱片公司：Playground Studio Silver 捨棄有時 新思維影像製作室 導演: 駱子康 廖嘉敏 Ashia 唱片公司：LAVA MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Best Actor Award (Individual Award) Gold Modern Children (作品：借一次對望） Sparkle Image 導演:馬熙烈 Modern Children 唱片公司：Playground Studio Silver 傑奇 (作品：活在大海只可漂泊） 豐影有限公司 導演:唐浩賢 傑奇 唱片公司：行動派有限公司 Bronze The Flying Eyeballs (作品：T. F. E.） KnoowNo

導演: 王卓騏 The Flying Eyeballs

唱片公司：Quantum Industries Limited Best Actress Award (Individual Award) Gold J. Arie (作品：走鬼） 高騰製作 導演: 黃天城 J. Arie 唱片公司：Platform Entertainment Silver 廖嘉敏 Ashia (作品：捨棄有時） 新思維影像製作室 導演: 駱子康 廖嘉敏 Ashia 唱片公司：LAVA MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Bronze Joya (作品：此刻剛好） Cineoz Studios 導演:Edwin Lai Joya 唱片公司：Future Future Ltd Other Production Awards Best Scriptwriting Award (Individual Award) 黃天城、李澤恒 (作品：走鬼） 高騰製作 導演: 黃天城 J. Arie 唱片公司：Platform Entertainment Best Cinematography Award (Individual Award) 吳星宇 (作品：借一次對望） Sparkle Image 導演: 馬熙烈 Modern Children 唱片公司：Playground Studio Best Art Direction Award 張天耀 (作品：T. F. E.） KnoowNo

導演: 王卓騏 The Flying Eyeballs

唱片公司：Quantum Industries Limited Most Popular Microfilm Award T. F. E. KnoowNo

導演: 王卓騏 The Flying Eyeballs

唱片公司：Quantum Industries Limited

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

SOURCE Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing