Awards Presentation Ceremony and Selected Screening of the 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Successfully Concluded
News provided byHong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing
25 Mar, 2026, 18:12 CST
HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Interactive Marketing Association, the 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) (the "Support Scheme") recently held its Awards Presentation Ceremony and Selected Screening at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. The event announced the winners of all awards for this year's edition and premiered a number of original microfilms, showcasing the cross‑disciplinary creativity of a new generation of visual and music talents.
A total of 31 original microfilms were produced under this year's Support Scheme. Participating teams came from a wide range of start‑ups and small‑scale production companies, bringing together filmmakers and musicians of diverse styles and backgrounds. The programme enabled local original works to achieve new breakthroughs in content, technology and production language, fully demonstrating the imagination and production capability of Hong Kong's emerging creative talents.
"The 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music)" List of Awardees
Tier 1 "Advertising Production Start-ups"
|
Award
|
Title of Work / Name of Awardee
|
Advertising Production Company and Director
|
Singer/ Group and Record Label
|
Best Production Award
|
Gold
|
全自主49
Free Flow 49
|
⼤業製作公司
導演:馬文鍵
|
ALL FOR ONE
唱片公司：FREEWAY ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT LIMTIED
|
Silver
|
PG通靈指引
|
Rockship Studios
導演:畢仲皓
|
洪因
唱片公司：噢崎呵威唱片公司
|
Bronze
|
春秋大夢
|
InMagin Studio Limited
導演:陳皓峰
|
立秋
唱片公司：小不點工作室
|
Best Actor Award (Individual Award)
|
Gold
|
ALL FOR ONE
(作品：全自主49)
|
⼤業製作公司
導演:馬文鍵
|
ALL FOR ONE
唱片公司：FREEWAY ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT LIMTIED
|
Silver
|
洪因
(作品：PG通靈指引)
|
Rockship Studios
導演:畢仲皓
|
洪因
唱片公司：噢崎呵威唱片公司
|
Bronze
|
謝高晉
(作品：零)
|
Super Common Studios
導演:黃嘉榮
|
謝高晉
唱片公司：臻世娛樂有限公司
|
Best Actress Award (Individual Award)
|
Gold
|
唐浩嘉
(作品：咪嚟老兵妙妙屋）
|
迴享有限公司
導演:危志樂
|
唐浩嘉
唱片公司：Kiko Tong Production & Company Limited
|
Silver
|
大金
(作品：弦外知音）
|
無極映畫
導演:黎輝
|
大金
唱片公司：大金工作室
|
Bronze
|
sharlene
(作品：我們都）
|
群群媒體出版有限公司
導演:俞寶恩
|
sharlene
唱片公司：WOW Music Limited
|
Other Production Awards
|
Best Scriptwriting Award (Individual Award)
|
畢仲皓
(作品：PG通靈指引)
|
Rockship Studios
導演:畢仲皓
|
洪因
唱片公司：噢崎呵威唱片公司
|
Best Cinematography Award (Individual Award)
|
張潤銘
(作品：全自主49)
|
⼤業製作公司
導演:馬文鍵
|
ALL FOR ONE
唱片公司：FREEWAY ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT LIMTIED
|
Best Art Direction Award
|
單旖珩、黃家棟
(作品：春秋大夢）
|
InMagin Studio Limited
導演:陳皓峰
|
立秋
唱片公司：小不點工作室
|
Most Popular Microfilm Award
|
雙魚
|
張中和創意研究所有限公司
導演: 胡振傑
|
姚嘉兒
唱片公司：現在作樂
Tier 2 "Small Advertising Production Enterprises"
|
Award
|
Title of Work / Name of Awardee
|
Advertising Production Company and Director
|
Singer/ Group and Record Label
|
Best Production Award
|
Gold Awards (in no particular order)
|
此刻剛好
|
Cineoz Studios
導演: Edwin Lai
|
Joya
唱片公司：Future Future Ltd
|
Gold Awards (in no particular order)
|
借一次對望
|
Sparkle Image
導演:馬熙烈
|
Modern Children
唱片公司：Playground Studio
|
Silver
|
捨棄有時
|
新思維影像製作室
導演: 駱子康
|
廖嘉敏 Ashia
唱片公司：LAVA MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
|
Best Actor Award (Individual Award)
|
Gold
|
Modern Children
(作品：借一次對望）
|
Sparkle Image
導演:馬熙烈
|
Modern Children
唱片公司：Playground Studio
|
Silver
|
傑奇
(作品：活在大海只可漂泊）
|
豐影有限公司
導演:唐浩賢
|
傑奇
唱片公司：行動派有限公司
|
Bronze
|
The Flying Eyeballs
(作品：T. F. E.）
|
KnoowNo
|
The Flying Eyeballs
|
Best Actress Award (Individual Award)
|
Gold
|
J. Arie
(作品：走鬼）
|
高騰製作
導演: 黃天城
|
J. Arie
唱片公司：Platform Entertainment
|
Silver
|
廖嘉敏 Ashia
(作品：捨棄有時）
|
新思維影像製作室
導演: 駱子康
|
廖嘉敏 Ashia
唱片公司：LAVA MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
|
Bronze
|
Joya
(作品：此刻剛好）
|
Cineoz Studios
導演:Edwin Lai
|
Joya
唱片公司：Future Future Ltd
|
Other Production Awards
|
Best Scriptwriting Award (Individual Award)
|
黃天城、李澤恒
(作品：走鬼）
|
高騰製作
導演: 黃天城
|
J. Arie
唱片公司：Platform Entertainment
|
Best Cinematography Award (Individual Award)
|
吳星宇
(作品：借一次對望）
|
Sparkle Image
導演: 馬熙烈
|
Modern Children
唱片公司：Playground Studio
|
Best Art Direction Award
|
張天耀
(作品：T. F. E.）
|
KnoowNo
|
The Flying Eyeballs
|
Most Popular Microfilm Award
|
T. F. E.
|
KnoowNo
|
The Flying Eyeballs
Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing
SOURCE Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing
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