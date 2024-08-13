AWESum Care welcomes Mr. John Tsang as its first ambassador

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWESum Care is pleased to announce that Mr. John Tsang, the former Financial Secretary, will serve as the first ambassador of the social enterprise. Mr Tsang has always been committed to promoting social welfare and firmly believes in the importance of Advance Care Planning. Mr Tsang visited and showed support for the booth of AWE Sum Care at the Golden Age Expo and Summit, which ended successfully on August 4.

Mr Tsang shared with us that when facing the uncertainty of the future, it is crucial for everyone to plan in advance. The three documents - Enduring Power of Attorney, Advance Medical Directive and Will can ensure that every individual can receive appropriate care according to their own wishes when needed.

Mr Tsang said, "When facing the uncertainty of the future, it is crucial for everyone to plan in advance. The three documents - Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA), Advance Medical Directive (AMD) and Will can ensure that every individual can receive appropriate care according to their own wishes when needed."

Three important documents of Advance Care Planning

Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA): An EPA can be used to authorize one or more attorneys to manage property when one becomes unable to handle financial affairs on his or her own. Advance Medical Directive (AMD): An AMD is a written document and a medical choice that allows one to indicate the form of medical treatment not to be received in the future if one loses capacity due to terminal illness. Will: A will sets out how one's estate is to be distributed after his or her death.

Mr Kim Chan, founder of AWESum Care, said, "We are very honored to invite Mr John Tsang as our first ambassador. His presence will greatly enhance the public's understanding and importance of advance care planning. We believe that through collaborative efforts, we can help more Hong Kong citizens to plan in advance, protecting everyone's rights and well-being."

AWESum Care will continuously promote advance care planning, by providing relevant information and support, and helping all sectors of the society to understand and take action. We hope to ensure that everyone receives the most appropriate care when they need it.

About social enterprise AWESum Care (DocPro Services Limited)

AWESum Care is a social enterprise founded by lawyer Kim Chan. AWESum Care is technology-based and committed to providing a user-friendly platform for formulating legal documents independently. We actively apply the latest technological trends to ensure that AWESum Care is a platform that stays up to date, while meeting the needs of the aging social population and continuously improving service quality in terms of safety, convenience and user experience.

Website：https://www.awesumcare.com

Facebook page：安心三寶 AWESum Care

Instagram：awesumcare

Download AWESum Care App：ios version 、google play store version

For more information，please contact：

安心三寶 AWESum Care

Tel：+852-9127 7273

Email：[email protected]

Website：www.awesumcare.hk

SOURCE AWESum Care