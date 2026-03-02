AWM Spring Dinner 2026 Gathers Over 70 Insurers to Mark a Year of Corporate Solutions

HONG KONG, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMate Wealth Management Limited (AWM), a leading insurance brokerage firm in Hong Kong, successfully hosted its annual AWM Spring Dinner 2026 on February 27, 2026, at Cloud 39, located in The Henderson — one of Hong Kong's premier international landmarks. The event brought together representatives from over 70 leading international and major local insurance companies, along with business partners, to celebrate shared success and strengthen collaboration.

AWM has earned market trust through a professional, innovative, and client–centric approach, offering comprehensive services in medical, life, savings, accident, and general insurance. The firm also leads Hong Kong's motor insurance sector and continues to expand its corporate and commercial solutions, including professional indemnity and directors & officers (D&O) coverage tailored for enterprises and publicly listed companies.

Chief Executive Officer Ken Tsui stated that AWM's rapid growth is driven by its core values of "Speed and Warmth" — balancing efficiency with empathy. In 2026, AWM will further focus on advancing Corporate Solutions as its strategic priority, helping enterprises strengthen risk management, regulatory compliance, and long–term resilience.

The Spring Dinner also marked a significant milestone for AWM as it continues to enhance partnerships, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth across Hong Kong's insurance industry.

SOURCE AutoMate Wealth Management Limited