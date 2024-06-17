AXA and HK Express Launch Exclusive Partnership

Offering tailored protection to enable travellers to enjoy hassle-free journeys

HK Express unveils its first A321neo aircraft featuring AXA's logo

HONG KONG, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") and HK Express Airways ("HK Express") today announced an exclusive insurance partnership agreement and held the collaboration kick-off ceremony. AXA is committed to offering HK Express customers a fast, simple and convenient travel insurance experience while providing tailored protection for the mass travellers, enabling them to travel on their own terms.

The collaboration between AXA and HK Express has been officially launched, with the AXA logo featured on its first A321neo aircraft.

"One-click" to enroll in travel protection and enjoy the journey with ease and peace of mind

From now on, HK Express customers booking flights on the official website can enjoy the unique experience of "one-click" travel insurance. With just a single click, travellers can complete the application process, making travel preparations easier and giving them peace of mind during their trip.

Tailored travel insurance to meet diverse needs

The exclusive "HK Express Travel Insurance" provided by AXA is tailored for HK Express customers with the following key features[1]:

Medical and related expenses: coverage up to HKD500,000

Baggage and personal belongings: HKD6,000 , doubled to HKD12,000 for Japan travels (including HKD2,000 for mobile phones)

, doubled to for travels (including for mobile phones) Rental car excess: HKD3,000 , doubled to HKD6,000 for Japan travels

, doubled to for travels Free coverage for children travelling with parents

Free virtual medical consultation and medicine delivery services in selected cities in Japan

Expanding route network and providing comprehensive assistance services

HK Express is poised to continue its rapid growth by expanding its fleet and route network. This year, HK Express has already added four new destinations and is set to announce new routes, further extending its market reach. This exclusive partnership agreement between HK Express, AXA and AXA Partners, the international entity forming part of AXA Group offering a wide range of solutions in assistance services, travel insurance and credit protection & lifestyle, covers all the markets served by HK Express and the popular travel destinations for Hongkongers, including the Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, catering to their travel needs.

HK Express is a member of the Cathay Group and the only low-cost carrier in Hong Kong since 2013. HK Express is operating a fleet of 34 aircrafts and 25 routes.

Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer at AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said: "AXA has been actively expanding its insurance ecosystem and is committed to being a true partner for our customers. We collaborate with leading partners from different industries and strive to offer more personalised and tailored coverage. We understand that the demand for travel insurance has become more diverse. Thus, we hope to bring a seamless travel experience to our customers. As AXA's inaugural Hong Kong-based airline partner, the partnership allows HK Express customers to effortlessly book flights and buy travel insurance through its all-in-one platform. Looking ahead, we will continue working with HK Express to explore products with comprehensive coverage and bring innovative solutions to the market."

Jeanette Mao, Chief Executive Officer, HK Express said: "HK Express is a young and vibrant brand that pride itself on daring to be different. We enable our travellers to customize their journeys according to their needs. Recognizing every journey is unique, we are dedicated to offering a wide array of value-added services and products, from inflight dining and seat selection, to checked baggage and travel insurance. We provide flexible options that allow customers to choose combinations that suit their needs, all at value fares that make it easy to 'Gotta Go' with HK Express."

She added, "travel insurance is a crucial component of the travel experience, and we are thrilled to partner with AXA, a leader in the insurance market, to offer comprehensive travel insurance solutions. For the first time, HK Express is displaying our partner's brand on our aircraft livery, signifying our long-term strategic partnership with AXA. We are continuously exploring new ways to enhance our services and are committed to delivering a safe and enjoyable flying experience, inviting our customers to discover unique destinations across Asia with us."

Adelane Mecellem, Regional CEO at AXA Partners, said: "We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with AXA HK and HK Express. This partnership perfectly aligns with AXA Partners' strategic vision to push boundaries, drive innovation, and enhance our solutions by providing travellers with a seamless experience and genuine peace of mind before and during their flights."

The debut of co-branded aircraft marks a new era in Hong Kong's marketing landscape

HK Express has unveiled its first A321neo aircraft that prominently displays AXA's logo, marking the official launch of the partnership. This demonstrates collaborative innovation and commitment to providing travellers with a more seamless experience and comprehensive protection coverage.

The exclusive partnership also marks a breakthrough in Hong Kong's marketing landscape, making AXA as the first brand to be featured on the exterior and interior of a Hong Kong aircraft livery. The design showcases Hong Kong's signature skyline formed by countless Chinese characters carrying AXA's two-syllable name ("Peace of mind" and "Prosperity") and its logo in the background. Inside the aircraft, AXA's comprehensive protection solutions are displayed, reflecting the commitment of both AXA and HK Express, rooted in Hong Kong, to providing travellers with enhanced protection and experience.

[1] The above information is for reference only. For details on promotional offer and product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the product brochure, policy provision and promotional leaflet.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

About AXA Partners

AXA Partners is an international entity forming part of AXA Group offering a wide range of solutions in assistance services, travel insurance and credit protection & lifestyle.

Our mission is to help our corporate clients enhance the experience of their own clients by co-creating innovative solutions with them. Our 8500 employees are on hand to help and support them anywhere, at any time. In 2023, AXA Partners posted revenue of €3.3 billion.

About HK Express

HK Express is an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered airline. Operating as one of the world's most punctual and safest airlines, HK Express ranked third globally and first in Asia for on-time arrival performance among low-cost carriers, according to Cirium, a leading aviation analytics firm. It has also received a "7-star safety rating" – the highest honour from airlineratings.com, a renowned independent airline rating review agency worldwide.

As a member of the Cathay Group, HK Express has successfully empowered over 22 million passengers to travel on their own terms since transforming into a low-cost carrier. It is widely trusted and favoured by its customers.

