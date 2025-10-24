AXA Garners Seven Awards at The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") received seven accolades at The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2025, including three winners and four top 3. The awards spanned key areas such as strategic partnerships, product innovation, AI and analytics, digital transformation, ESG and sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and the demonstrated professionalism and industry expertise of our financial consultants. This recognition underscores AXA's continued leadership in innovation and customer-centric excellence across products and services. It also reflects the Company's commitment to responsible business practices.

The awards received include:

Winner :

Best Partnership Project Award (General Insurance) – HKBN Partnership

Most Innovative Product/Service Award (General Insurance) - Parametric Flight Delay Protection

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year – Intermediary – Joey Chan Nga Yee (Prince Baron Jacky Chan Agency)

Top 3 :

AI & Advanced Analytics Excellence Award

Excellence in Digital Transformation Award (General Insurance)

Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award

Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades, which reflect AXA's unwavering commitment to excellence within the insurance industry. In a rapidly evolving market, our 'Customer First' core value informs every decision – understand customers' needs and harness technology to help realise their aspirations. By leveraging data and Insurtech, we deliver actionable insights and personalised solutions that empower both corporates and individuals to anticipate risks and adapt to future challenges. This approach enables us to create meaningful impact and protect what matters to the communities we serve. We remain committed to building a more sustainable and resilient future in collaboration with our stakeholders."

Organised by The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, The Hong Kong Insurance Awards have recognised excellence and innovation across the city's insurance industry since 2014. The awards honour market-leading companies and outstanding professionals for their pioneering contributions, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to service excellence.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

