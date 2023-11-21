AXA and UMP announce strategic partnership Introducing inaugural outpatient clinic services to fulfil the medical needs of Hong Kong residents living and travelling to the mainland

Providing convenient and premium cross-border medical services for Greater Bay Area customers

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") and UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited ("UMP", Stock Code: 722) jointly announced a strategic partnership to provide one-stop premium cross-border medical and healthcare services and experiences to customers. This marks AXA's maiden venture into expanding its general practitioner clinic services to mainland China, considerably strengthening the medical service support for customers in the Greater Bay Area. By leveraging UMP's extensive medical networks and administrative arrangements, AXA provides customers in the mainland with access to a broader range of medical treatment options and superior medical services.

Representatives from AXA and UMP attended the strategic partnership signing ceremony, marking a significant step in their collaboration. Together, they are dedicated to bringing quality cross-border healthcare experience to Hong Kong residents living in key mainland cities and the Greater Bay Area. (From left: Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, and Jacquen Kwok, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of UMP.)

With the accelerated development in the Greater Bay Area leading to more frequent cross-border travel, the demand for cross-border medical and healthcare services has grown significantly. Responding to this, AXA and UMP have forged a strategic partnership that incorporates UMP's mainland China clinics into AXA's medical network. This expansion covers key cities in the Greater Bay Area, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, and Zhuhai, while also reaching out to a network of clinics in Beijing, Shanghai and Chongqing, totaling around 20 service points. This partnership amplifies AXA's medical service network in the Greater Bay Area, and provides diverse medical support to customers in major mainland cities.

Eligible customers can enjoy a cashless service at designated mainland clinics. Moreover, customers can benefit from cross-border specialist referral services if further medical attention is required. Medical transportation services can be arranged for customers to return to Hong Kong for further treatment and follow-up care, including but not limited to oncology diagnosis and treatment, day surgeries and medical imaging examinations.

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer at AXA, said, "We are delighted to deepen our partnership with UMP, effectively leveraging the strengths of both companies to enhance the quality of cross-border healthcare services. This partnership allows customers who reside in the mainland and/or frequently travel to the Greater Bay Area to enjoy convenient and exceptional medical services on par with Hong Kong's high standards. The inclusion of general practitioner clinics from mainland China into our network and the establishment of a one-stop cross-border medical experience represent important milestones in our growth strategy in mainland China. By offering more comprehensive networks and diversified, personalised healthcare protections and services, we demonstrate our commitment to fully supporting our customers' needs. This is a testament to our role as a trusted lifelong partner for our customers."

Jacquen Kwok, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer at UMP, said, "As one of the few platforms in Hong Kong offering medical network management and administration, UMP understands the importance of aligning the geographical reach of healthcare services with changes in people's living territories, thereby ensuring enhanced medical services and convenience to cross-border residents. We take great delight in retaining AXA's trust by delivering medical network service for their clientele over the years. The prospect of extending our partnership into mainland China presents an exciting opportunity. It enables us to harness our profound expertise in cross-regional medical network management and deliver full services, including patient referrals, in-patient admissions, and settlements. AXA's robust market acumen and forward-thinking business strategy enable it to respond timely to customers' dynamic needs, which aligns well with UMP's strategic focus. Moving onward, I am excited to explore further opportunities to offer users increasingly bespoke and personalised health solutions."

Under the partnership between AXA and UMP, eligible AXA customers are set to enjoy customer service in the mainland that parallels the superior standards customary in Hong Kong. Customers can conveniently access information about AXA's designated clinics in mainland China through Emma by AXA, a one-stop digital mobile application for AXA insurance and health wellness services. On the day of the appointment, customers simply present their medical card and identification document to clinic staff to enjoy the avail cashless medical services without having to make any cash payment.

If a customer is diagnosed with a condition requiring further medical intervention, the designated clinic in the mainland can issue a referral letter to specialist. Upon receiving such service requests, UMP will assist with scheduling an appointment to allow customers to promptly visit the pre-booked specialist clinic in Hong Kong upon their return from the mainland. This ensures they will receive professional advice and treatment in a timely manner. If necessary, the customer will be arranged to visit a medical centre for diagnostic image examination, including PET-CT, MRI, etc., to obtain a more accurate diagnosis. Additionally, customers can access UMP's day surgery centres, where a team of experienced specialist doctors can conduct day surgical procedures.

In the event of a diagnosis requiring urgent medical attention, cross-border medical transportation services will be arranged for the customer to receive treatment or in-depth examinations at a designated specialist or private hospital within the Hong Kong medical network. This approach ensures we provide thorough care for cross-border customers, enhancing customers' healthcare experience.

Furthermore, AXA has strategically incorporated UMP's oncology centres, offering a full suite of solutions for cancer patients. These include medical services from examination and diagnosis to treatments and rehabilitation. The entire process will be overseen and handled by a specialist medical team in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, AXA plans to continue expanding its medical network in mainland China, covering screenings, colonoscopy and gastroscopy. The goal is to provide customers with a more comprehensive and suitable range of exceptional cross-border healthcare services.

*The above service is subject to relevant terms and conditions. Service availability and locations are subject to change from time to time - please check Emma by AXA app for the latest service and location information.

