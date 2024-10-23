AXA BetterMe Weekend concludes with resounding success, drawing close to 13,000 participants

Promoting physical and mental well-being, living out a BetterMe together, in West Kowloon filled with laughter and vitality

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA BetterMe Weekend, the iconic annual community carnival hosted by AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA), was successfully held on October 19-20 at AXA x WONDERLAND, WestK. The event saw an unprecedented turnout of close to 13,000 participants, setting a new record. This year marks the fourth consecutive year that AXA has presented this annual event and the third consecutive year it has been hosted at the same location. It is completely free of charge and requires no prior registration. The diverse range of interactive activities garnered significant praise from the public, with many participants bringing their families and friends to share in the joyful moments. The vibrant event offered everyone the chance to enjoy a weekend filled with positive energy.

AXA BetterMe Weekend featured an array of recreational facilities and themed booths centred around three main areas: “Mind Health”, “Physical Health”, and “Wellness and Sustainability”, offered everyone the chance to enjoy a weekend filled with positive energy.

This year's AXA BetterMe Weekend, themed "BetterMe City," focused on three main areas: "Mind Health", "Physical Health", and "Wellness and Sustainability". The event was meticulously planned in collaboration with various organisations, featuring thematic booths that conveyed messages about mental and physical health, as well as sustainable lifestyle practices, through a variety of engaging games. Highlights included giant Bouncy Castles, Blissful Bubble Huts, an Air Plant Terrarium Workshop, and a range of football games organised with Liverpool FC International Academy (Hong Kong), allowing the public to enjoy a delightful time and showcase the city's vitality. Additionally, this year's event partnered with Decathlon, ELEMENTS, Green One Lab, Green Power, HK Express, Klook, PURE Fitness, and more others to offer an array of exciting prizes. Participants had the chance to win flight tickets, travel gift cards, sports merchandise, beverages, and dining e-vouchers, ensuring they left with both memorable experiences and fantastic rewards.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "AXA is committed to fostering sustainable development in the society, as part of our corporate social responsibility. We believe that holistic health encompasses not only physical and mental well-being but also the cultivation of positive attitudes and habits. By hosting the AXA BetterMe Weekend Carnival once again this year, we aim to convey the important message of pursuing physical and mental well-being, bringing joy and positive energy to society. Our goal is to build a more resilient community and embark on the BetterMe journey together with everyone."

AXA prioritises the physical and mental health of its customers. In addition to organising the annual community carnival, AXA BetterMe Weekend, AXA BetterMe, its comprehensive support service platform, offers nearly 20 services covering physical health, mental well-being, and health management. Among these services, the "BeOnTrack" programme features an expert team of family doctors, dietitians, and personal fitness trainers who provide comprehensive health guidance to customers and the public. The public can enjoy AXA's BetterMe services anytime, anywhere through the "Emma by AXA" app.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

