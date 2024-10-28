AXA Celebrates 8 Awards at The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has achieved outstanding success at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024, securing a total of 8 accolades including 2 winners and 6 top-3, recoginising the company's excellence in multiple aspects. These awards demonstrate its commitment to delivering quality and innovative products and services, exceptional customer service, outstanding strategic partnerships, and effective marketing initiatives. In addition to its holistic and inclusive protection, AXA actively engages in Sustainability & Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and supports communities, making a positive impact on our society.

Photo caption 1: AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has achieved outstanding success at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2024 Photo caption 2: Janet Lee, Chief Life and Health Insurance Officer at AXA Hong Kong & Macau, graciously accepted the trophy for the Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Wealth on stage and delivered a speech to celebrate the achievement. Photo caption 3: Kenneth Lai, Chief General Insurance Officer, AXA Hong Kong & Macau, took the stage with grace to accept the prestigious trophy for the Best Partnership Project Award – General Insurance and shared heartfelt remarks to celebrate this remarkable achievement.

The awards received include:

Winner

Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Wealth

Best Partnership Project Award – General Insurance

Top 3

Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service Award

Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award

Outstanding Digital Marketing campaign award – GI Travel MBTI Campaign

Outstanding Campaign for Targeted Community Award - Careforall campaign

Outstanding Customer Services Award

Excellence in Digital Transformation

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "We are incredibly honoured that AXA has once again received recognition at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards, particularly for winning the highest honour in categories of outstanding products and strategic partnership. This reflects our pursuit of excellence and market leadership in product innovation and strategic partnership. It affirms our commitment to being a trusted partner for our customers and community. As we move forward, we will continue to prioritise the needs and well-being of those we serve, offering the right services and solutions to help them lead a sustainable and resilient future."

The Hong Kong Insurance Awards, organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, stands as one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Awards recognise the elite performance of insurance companies across various categories. Since its inception in 2014, this signature event has consistently highlighted outstanding achievements in the insurance sector, making this milestone year particularly special.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

