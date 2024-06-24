AXA Celebrates Record-Breaking 10 Industry Wins at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2024

HONG KONG, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") set a record at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2024, winning a total of ten prestigious awards. This remarkable achievement includes six Excellence awards and four Outstanding awards, covering various categories across different business lines. These include protection products in Life, Health, and General Insurance, as well as talent development, recruitment, and sustainability, demonstrating AXA's leadership in the industry. The achievement highlights AXA's dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive protection, while also focusing on the professional development of our financial consultants to enhance our customer-centric services. Our awards details as follows:

AXA attained six Excellence awards and four Outstanding awards in the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institutions Awards 2024, covering various categories across different business lines, including protection products in Life, Health, and General Insurance, as well as talent development, recruitment, and sustainability.

Excellence award for:

Company of the Year (General Insurance Sector)

ESG Sustainability of the Year (Insurance Sector)

Employee Benefit (Service)

Health & Protection (General Insurance Sector)

Product/Service Innovation (General Insurance Sector)

Training Program of the Year (Insurance Sector)

Outstanding award for:

GBA – Macau – Insurance Company of the Year

– Insurance Company of the Year Product Innovation - CareForAll Critical Illness Plan

Saving Plan - FortuneXtra Savings Plan

Recruitment Program of the Year (Insurance Sector)

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "We are incredibly proud to break our own record at this prominent annual industry award. These accolades in product innovation, service excellence, talent development, and company sustainability stand as a testament to AXA's unwavering commitment to being holistic partners to the individuals, businesses, and communities we serve. Notably, this year marks our first win in the ESG Sustainability of the Year category, underscoring our deep commitment to combating climate change and building a sustainable future."

The Financial Institution Awards 2024 organised by financial magazine Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition is a prominent annual industry event. Through a rigorous screening process, it recognises outstanding performance in the banking, insurance, and investment/securities sectors over the past year. The awards aim to elevate industry standards, drive the continuous development of Hong Kong's financial sector, and continue to encourage the industry to actively nurture talent.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 51 markets and serving 94 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau