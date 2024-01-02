AXA enhances multiple employee benefits to promote work-life balance in the workplace

Paid co-parent leave significantly increased to 40 days with additional days paid caregiver and fertility leave, providing support to employees at different life stages

HONG KONG, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA has always advocated for a diverse and inclusive corporate culture and is committed to providing a positive and friendly working environment to employees. To better support employees with different needs, AXA has enhanced a series of employee benefits starting from 1 January 2024, including a significant increase of paid co-parent leave from 20 days to 40 days, as well as an additional five days each of caregiver leave, fertility leave, and pregnancy loss leave. Under the new arrangement, employees can reserve more time with their families during every important life stage in order to achieve a better work-life balance and fulfil a range of personal needs.

AXA Group launched the "We Care" program in October 2023 across 51 markets worldwide to support employees through each significant moment in life. The launch of the "We Care" program demonstrates AXA's commitment to caring for its employees' overall well-being and building a healthier, more inclusive, and supportive global workplace culture.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "Our employees are the most valuable assets of AXA and we continue to strive for a more diverse and inclusive corporate culture. By further enhancing a series of employee benefits, we are able to provide better care for our employees' overall well-being and create a more friendly working environment to promote work-life balance, which also helps in attracting and retaining talents. As a market-leading insurer, AXA embraces flexible working arrangements even before the pandemic, allowing employees to work from home once a week. By continuously listening to employees' feedback, we have further increased the number of work-from-home days to two per week during the pandemic and have continued to maintain this arrangement. We sincerely hope that these new enhancements can add to an industry drive to work together on improving employee welfare."

Following the launch of the 'We Care' program, AXA will enhance and introduce multiple employee benefits with effect from 1 January 2024:

Parental Leave

Paid co-parent leave will be significantly increased from 20 days to 40 days.

Newly added 5-day fertility leave for employees who receive assisted reproductive services, such as in-vitro fertilization treatment and embryo transfer, means employees can take five days of paid leave; if the employee's partner receives assisted reproductive services, the employee can also have two days of fertility leave to accompany their family.

Newly added 5-day pregnancy loss leave means employees who are affected by miscarriage can have five days paid leave; if the employee's partner is affected by miscarriage, the employee can also take two days of paid leave to spend time with their family during this difficult time.

Caregiver Leave

Newly added five days of caregiver leave will be granted to employees taking care of their close family members who require additional care due to a serious health condition or disability.

Domestic and Sexual Violence Leave

Five days of paid leave will be offered to employees who are impacted by domestic or sexual violence, extra support will be provided to employees based on their various needs during these tough times.

Enhancement of 'Healthy You' Program

The 'Healthy You' program will be expanded further to provide a supportive working environment for employees experiencing menstrual health conditions, menopause, or andropause, and will also offer various resources to help employees overcome different health problems.

