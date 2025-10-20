AXA launches "WealthAhead II Savings Insurance" Series

[1] The information refers to the service of periodic withdrawal with up to 3 recipients of withdrawal payments. The information refers to Hong Kong market only and is based on a comparison of periodic withdrawal arrangements offered by insurers for Long-Term Businesses as defined by the Insurance Authority in the Register of Authorised Insurers in Hong Kong as of July 2025. [2] Wealth Master Service is an administrative service arrangement offered by the Company and not a plan feature of "WealthAhead II Savings Insurance" Series. Any application for the service is subject to the Company's approval at its sole and absolute discretion, any applicable laws, regulations and guidelines and the administrative rules of the Company from time to time. [3] "Trust-like" indicates that the design concept of "WealthAhead II Savings Insurance" Series draws from the flexibility and precision of trust, but does not imply it is equivalent to a trust product. [4] "WealthAhead II Savings Insurance" Series includes "WealthAhead II Savings Insurance – Prime" and "WealthAhead II Savings Insurance – Supreme". [5] The interim owner arrangement is applicable only to policies issued in Hong Kong. [6] Up to nine currency options are available: Renminbi (RMB), US dollar (USD), British pound sterling (GBP), Euro (EUR), Canadian dollar (CAD), Australian dollar (AUD), Singapore dollar (SGD), Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Macanese pataca (MOP) (MOP is applicable only to policies issued in Macau). Different policy returns are offered for each currency. [7] Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, the currency conversion option may be exercised within 30 days after each policy anniversary. There is no limit on the number of times this option may be exercised; however, only one application may be made per policy year. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract. [8] Starting from the 5th policy anniversary, the policy value lock-in option may be exercised once within 30 days after each policy anniversary to lock in the guaranteed cash value, the cash value of the non-guaranteed reversionary bonus, and the cash value of the terminal bonus. [9] The information refers to the offering of dual currency accounts under a policy. The information refers to Hong Kong market only and is based on a comparison among participating savings plans with reversionary bonus offered by insurers for Long-Term Businesses as defined by the Insurance Authority in the Register of Authorised Insurers in Hong Kong as of July 2025. [10] The designation of the contingent owner or interim owner and the application for taking up the policy ownership are subject to the approval of the Company at its absolute discretion and must fulfill certain conditions. The interim owner is only applicable to policies issued in Hong Kong. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract. [11] The designation of contingent insured and the application for replacement of the insured are subject to the approval of AXA at its absolute discretion and must fulfill certain conditions. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract. [12] From the 1st policy anniversary onwards, the Change of Insured Option can be exercised an unlimited number of times. Written application for the exercise of the Change of Insured Option should be made by you and such application is subject to the administrative rules, underwriting requirements and approval of the Company. [13] In the unfortunate event of the policy owner's mental incapacitation or physical incapacitation which certified by a registered medical practitioner, the designated executor can act on your behalf to make a one-time withdrawal from the policy, and the appointment of designated executor and the application of withdrawal are subject to the approval of AXA at its absolute discretion and must fulfill certain conditions. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure and policy contract. [14] You may specify the death benefit settlement start age of each beneficiary, provided that such age shall not exceed the age of the relevant beneficiary at the date of designation by more than 30 years. [15] The above total offer includes i) a premium rebate and ii) a guaranteed preferential interest rate for prepaid premiums. Offer ii) is only applicable to 5-year policies with US dollar policy currency and requires a lump sum payment of five times the first annual premium of the basic plan upon application. Terms and conditions apply.