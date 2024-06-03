AXA partners with Ocean Park and Yiu Wing Entertainment to present AXA Applause Pavilion, a new cultural and entertainment landmark in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island

Enriching performance venue resources and promoting the development of local culture, entertainment, and arts

HONG KONG, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is pleased to announce that it is to be the title sponsor of Applause Pavilion, an indoor performance and event venue at Ocean Park Hong Kong. AXA, in partnership with Ocean Park and Yiu Wing Entertainment Group ("Yiu Wing"), which is responsible for the venue's planning and operation, will join forces to create a new events and performance hub in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island. Located at the heart of Ocean Park, AXA Applause Pavilion covers an area of approximately 1,200 square metre, accommodating up to over 900 people. This versatile venue will be ideal for hosting a wide range of small to medium-sized cultural performances and entertainment events, providing an exciting new platform for the cultural and performing arts community and bringing further vitality to the district.

AXA partners with Yiu Wing Entertainment again to present the AXA Applause Pavilion in Ocean Park. Management representatives from all three parties attended the grand opening ceremony of the venue. (From left: Ivan Wong, Chief Executive, Ocean Park Corporation, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, Daniel Chang, CMO and Partner, Yiu Wing Entertainment Group)

Ocean Park has long been a beloved destination for both locals and overseas visitors. This collaboration leverages Yiu Wing's experience and expertise in concert planning and live performance production to further elevate Ocean Park's entertainment offerings, providing visitors with an even greater entertainment experience. The AXA Applause Pavilion is set to become a prominent performance venue in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "AXA is fully committed to supporting the development of the local arts and entertainment scene in Hong Kong. We are honored to be the title sponsor of AXA Applause Pavilion. Together with 'AXA x WONDERLAND' and 'AXA Dreamland', our sponsorship of indoor and outdoor performance venues now spreads across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, meeting the growing demand for cultural performances and entertainment events. By providing high-quality and diverse venue options, we empower artists and performers to showcase their talents while expanding the public's access to a wide array of performances and activities. This comprehensive approach is instrumental to fostering cultural and art exchange."

Daniel Chang, CMO and Partner, Yiu Wing Entertainment Group, said, "It is an honor for Yiu Wing to collaborate once again with AXA and Ocean Park as we transform the AXA Applause Pavilion into a state of the art cultural and entertainment hub in the Southern District of Hong Kong. We are a diverse range of exciting programs for the venue, bringing enormous new energy into the area!"

Ivan Wong, Chief Executive, Ocean Park Corporation, said, "Ocean Park is pleased to join hands with AXA and Yiu Wing Live to present diverse entertainment offerings and turn the AXA Applause Pavilion into a versatile indoor performance venue, adding showbiz glamour to the Southern District. We eagerly await the exciting array of concerts and performances to be staged at Ocean Park, and to welcome visitors with all-new viewing and interactive experiences."

To cater to the public's passion for diverse activities, AXA, Ocean Park and Yiu Wing will introduce a vibrant array of events.

