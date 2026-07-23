AXA Survey Reveals Menopause Awareness Gap Among Hong Kong Working Women

Misconceptions deny women a critical ten-year window for health management, highlighting urgent need for greater awareness and stronger employer care

HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from the AXA Hong Kong Female Health Survey 2026[1] ("the Study") conducted by AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA"), reveal significant gaps in awareness and understanding of menopause among working women in Hong Kong, which may affect their ability to take proactive health management and navigate this critical stage of life. While overall awareness of women's health issues remains high, persistent misconceptions about menopause mean many women are inadequately prepared to prepare its long-term health implications.

Left: Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau Right: Dr. Victoria Chai, Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Chiron Medical Group

The Study, designed to gain deeper insights into women's health awareness, experiences and behaviours across different life stages, highlights that the issue still lacks the recognition and support it deserves despite growing attention to menopause and its impact on working women. The findings emphasise the need for earlier education, timely intervention and more proactive support.

The "10-Year Missing Window": Awareness Gaps Persist

Although the majority of respondents demonstrate a solid foundation in health awareness, with 97% recognising accelerated bone loss after the age of 40 and understanding lifestyle-related risk factors or long-term stress might lead to earlier menopause, misconceptions about menopause remain prevalent. Nearly one-third (31%) of working women cannot correctly identify the typical onset of perimenopause, which usually occurs between ages 40-49. Additionally, more than one-quarter (27%) believe menopause symptoms only emerge after menstruation has ceased, while nearly one in five (19%) consider menopause to be a concern only after the age of 50 or once periods have stopped entirely. These misconceptions may cause women to miss a critical opportunity, often up to a decade before menopause, to take preventive measures to safeguard their long-term health.

While just over half (53%) of respondent's report being familiar with the long-term health risks associated with menopause, overall awareness still has room for improvement. Emotional and mental health concerns (60%), osteoporosis (58%), and metabolic syndrome (43%) are the most widely recognised risks. However, awareness of other potential long-term health implications, such as risks of cardiovascular disease, dementia and high cholesterol, is notably lower, indicating a broader knowledge gap among the public regarding the full impact of menopause.

Emily Li, Chief Employee Benefits and Wellness Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said "Our latest survey shows that while overall health awareness among women in Hong Kong is quite strong, yet there remains a significant gap in understanding perimenopause and the associated long‑term health risks. Menopause typically starts between the ages of 40 and 50, often during a woman's prime career years. Insufficient awareness not only affects women's long-term health but may also impact their workforce participation. The workplace is an ideal platform to promote health education and preventive care. By implementing supportive policies and targeted wellbeing programmes, such as hormone health assessments and counselling, employers can better support female employees' health while also enhancing talent retention and overall workplace wellbeing, creating long-term value for both employees and businesses."

High Workplace Disruption, Yet Low Medical Action

Menopause is increasingly gaining attention among Hong Kong's working women, presenting significant challenges to health and work-life balance. The survey found that 37% of working women are either currently experiencing or have previously experienced perimenopausal symptoms. Among those affected, emotional and psychological symptoms are the most commonly reported, with 65% citing mood swings, fatigue or anxiety, followed by irregular menstruation (39%), insomnia (39%), hot flashes and night sweats (33%).

Despite the prevalence of these symptoms and their significant impact on daily life, the majority of working women (68%) prefer to seek support through social media, online resources, or advice from friends and family, with only 41% of them have sought professional medical advice or treatment. This reliance on informal information channels may contribute to delayed diagnosis and treatment, reducing opportunities for early intervention and effective symptom management.

The findings also indicate that employers play an important role in bridging the awareness gap and providing support. An overwhelming 91% of respondents believe that employers can help women better manage menopause, while 96% agree that such support measures would bring significant benefits to both parties. The most commonly cited benefits include maintaining work performance, reducing workplace stress, and enhancing employee wellbeing, each recognised by 89% of respondents. Respondents also clearly expressed their expectation for companies to implement relevant initiatives, particularly psychological and emotional support services (39%) and menopause-related health check-ups (37%). In addition, 89% believe workplace support is essential for improving the retention of female talent.

A Call for Greater Awareness, Early Intervention, and Coordinated Support

Emily Li added, "Menopause is a challenge that both workplaces and society face, requiring greater public awareness, early intervention and more coordinated support for women in the workplace. As a trusted health partner and a pioneer in advancing women's health and workplace wellbeing, AXA is committed to enhancing women's health awareness and supporting them in building a more holistic approach to health management throughout different stages of life. Through the continuous development of innovative support programmes and by fostering collaboration and dialogue with business leaders, we aim to help employers turn awareness into meaningful policies, ultimately building a healthier and more inclusive workforce."

In response to the growing demand among businesses and management teams for support on women's health issues, AXA will host a Breakfast Meeting in August with the theme of "Thrive at Work: Embracing Change, Empowering Women". The event is designed for corporate management, senior executives, and HR professionals. In addition to featuring medical experts who will share professional insights on menopause management, the event will also provide a platform for participants to exchange experiences and best practices in fostering menopause-friendly workplaces. The initiative aims to help employers translate research findings into tangible and supportive workplace policies that better address employees' needs.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 52 markets and serving 92 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

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[1] The survey targeted working women in Hong Kong aged 30 to 54 who have group medical insurance provided by their employer.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau