AXA Week for Good 2026 Successfully Concludes Harnessing Technology and Community Engagement to Promote Biodiversity and Social Inclusion

Over 1,000 employees take action to build a sustainable future

HONG KONG, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") today announced the successful completion of its annual global volunteering campaign, "AXA Week for Good 2026", held from 8 to 17 June. This year's initiative saw enthusiastic participation from over 1,000 AXA employees, collectively contributing more than ten thousand volunteer hours, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

AXA employees engage in painting activities alongside participants with Down syndrome and hearing impairments, and take part in therapy dog sessions, fostering positive social connections through art and animal assisted therapy.

This year's campaign focused on two key pillars, "Climate Change & Biodiversity" and "Social Inclusion", aiming to drive meaningful and long-term positive impact for Hong Kong's communities and coastal ecosystems. By overcoming the usual time and location constraints of volunteering, the initiative used a hybrid online-and-offline approach, encouraging employees to participate activities anytime and anywhere, integrating sustainable development philosophy into their daily lives.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "Promoting sustainable development extends beyond the allocation of resources; it relies fundamentally on inspiring our people and communities to collaborate in driving meaningful and lasting change. This year's AXA Week for Good redefined traditional approaches by adopting a hybrid online and offline model, integrating green initiatives and social inclusion into employees' daily routines. By leveraging digital platforms alongside community partnerships, we aim to advance environmental conservation and foster greater inclusivity. Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening cross-sector collaboration to help build a more inclusive and sustainable society."

Focusing on climate change and biodiversity: a hybrid online-and-offline approach to support local horseshoe crabs' conservation at Ocean Park Hong Kong

The World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF)'s latest Living Planet Report[1] indicates that monitored global wildlife populations have declined by 73% over the past half-century, with biodiversity now at a critical tipping point. In Hong Kong, horseshoe crabs, often referred to as "living fossils", are facing severe threats from habitat loss and marine pollution, resulting in a continued decline in wild populations. Of the four species found globally, two inhabit Hong Kong's mudflats, including the tri-spine horseshoe crab, which is classified as critically endangered. Accordingly, there is an urgent need for greater community awareness and coordinated conservation efforts to safeguard these species.

In response to this urgent ecological crisis, AXA launched the "Walk for Change" online fundraising campaign through its digital platform, Emma. During the event, employees' cumulative steps will be converted into donations, with all proceeds directed to Ocean Park Corporation to support horseshoe crab conservation and breeding programmes. This initiative not only encouraged employees to incorporate more physical activity into their daily routines and prioritise their wellbeing amid busy schedules, but also embedded awareness of ecological conservation into everyday behaviours, delivering a more meaningful and sustained contribution to sustainable development.

Promoting social inclusion: supporting local women and animal‑assisted therapy

To support various vulnerable communities and promote employees' mental health, AXA has once again partnered with the charity organisation Time Auction to curate two physical activities, turning the concept of "social inclusion" into tangible actions:

Support local women handcraft workshops : AXA invited women from the community to serve as instructors, guiding employees in craft-making activities. All handmade artworks were subsequently donated to elderly care homes and centres for children with intellectual disabilities, sharing warmth and care during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday period. The immersive artistic experience also helped employees relieve stress while strengthening their connection with the community.





: AXA invited women from the community to serve as instructors, guiding employees in craft-making activities. All handmade artworks were subsequently donated to elderly care homes and centres for children with intellectual disabilities, sharing warmth and care during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday period. The immersive artistic experience also helped employees relieve stress while strengthening their connection with the community. Inclusive arts and animal-assisted therapy activities: AXA employees engaged with the community, by collaborating with individuals with Down syndrome and hearing impairments through creative painting activities. Special arrangements included therapy dog interaction sessions, leveraging art and animal-assisted therapy to help alleviate emotional stress, build self-confidence and foster positive social connections.

Through innovative activities and multi-sector collaboration, AXA provides employees with diverse volunteer experience, uniting social strength and promoting ecological conservation. Looking ahead, AXA will continue its commitment to sustainable development, creating deeper positive impacts on climate change, biodiversity conservation, and inclusive communities.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 52 markets and serving 92 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers' needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles - as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

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SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau