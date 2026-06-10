Axis Communications helps Hong Kong education institutions reimagine campus safety, operations, and learning

Integrated network solutions support safer, smarter, and more efficient campus environments

HONG KONG, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications, a leader in network video, is encouraging education institutions in Hong Kong to rethink how technology can support safer, more efficient, and more engaging campus environments.

As schools, universities, and education facilities continue to manage open campuses, shared learning spaces, laboratories, residence halls, and events, the need for connected, flexible, and privacy-conscious technology has become increasingly important. Beyond traditional surveillance, educational institutions are seeking solutions to protect people, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the overall student experience.

Axis offers an integrated and scalable network platform that brings together video surveillance, audio, intercoms, access control, environmental sensors, and edge analytics. This allows educational institutions to use connected technology across multiple campus priorities, from early threat detection and visitor management to indoor environmental monitoring and remote learning support.

Supporting safer campuses with earlier detection and faster response

Campus safety remains a critical priority for education leaders, facilities teams, and security professionals. Axis solutions use edge analytics to help detect potential threats and unusual activity, such as intrusion, loitering, smoke, breaking glass, or abnormal noise. These alerts can trigger targeted responses, including strobe sirens, prerecorded or live audio messages, and real-time video verification to support faster investigation and response.

By enabling security teams to detect, verify, and act earlier, Axis helps campuses strengthen situational awareness across open and high-traffic environments.

Improving operational efficiency across campus spaces

Educational institutions are also under pressure to make better use of resources and improve daily campus operations. Axis network solutions can support people counting to help manage congestion in study areas, dining spaces, and shared facilities. Network intercoms can streamline visitor access, while centralized access control can automate entry for staff, students, and pre-approved visitors.

With AXIS Camera Station, campus teams can view live video, search and export recordings, and manage access control through a private network or optional cloud connectivity. Axis Image Health Analytics can also support proactive maintenance by monitoring image quality and system performance in real time, helping teams reduce downtime and manage systems more efficiently.

Creating healthier, more flexible learning environments

In areas where cameras may not be suitable, such as restrooms or locker rooms, Axis environmental monitoring solutions can help detect vaping, smoking, and other pollutants. This gives educational institutions another way to support healthier campus environments while respecting privacy expectations.

Axis solutions can also enhance the student experience by enabling secure 24/7 access to selected facilities such as laboratories, libraries, and fitness centers. In addition, audio and video technologies can support live streaming, broadcasting, remote instruction, and student review across lectures, performances, and sporting events.

Built with privacy, cybersecurity, and long-term value in mind

Axis solutions are built on open standards and designed to integrate with existing systems, allowing education institutions to scale according to their needs. With capabilities such as video masking, edge-based analytics, secure boot, signed video, and Axis Edge Vault, Axis helps campuses address privacy and cybersecurity requirements while maximizing long-term return on investment.

"Education institutions today need technology that does more than secure a building. They need solutions that help them protect people, manage operations more efficiently, and create better learning environments," said Regina Shang, Regional Sales Manager, Hong Kong & Taiwan, Axis Communications. "By bringing video, audio, access control, intercoms, environmental sensors and analytics together on an integrated network platform, Axis helps campuses build smarter, safer and more adaptable environments for students, staff and visitors."

To learn more about how Axis supports education institutions, download the eBrochure:

https://www.apac-comms.axis.com/higher-education-2026-en

Educational institutions in Hong Kong can also visit the Axis Experience Center to explore how integrated network solutions can support campus safety, operations, and learning. Book your visit to our immersive experience center https://www.axis.com/experience-center/hong-kong.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by improving security, safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers video surveillance, access control, intercoms, and audio solutions. These are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 5,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

SOURCE Axis Communications Limited