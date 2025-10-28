Axis Communications Launched New Experience Center in Hong Kong, Marking a Major Milestone for Asia

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications, a global leader in network video, today officially launched its new Hong Kong office and a state-of-the-art Axis Experience Center (AEC) in the city, underscoring its long-term commitment to innovation, security, and smart technology across Asia.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Axis global expansion, adding Hong Kong to its growing network of flagship AECs located in technology capitals including Singapore, New York, London, and Sweden.

A new innovation hub for Hong Kong

Located in Kowloon Bay, the Hong Kong AEC is designed as an immersive hub where government, businesses, and industry leaders can explore how Axis technologies are shaping the future of safety and security. The space offers hands-on access to solutions that combine video, audio, access control, and intercom technologies with AI, IoT integration, and automation to address the complex challenges of modern cities and organizations.

"The launch of the Axis Experience Center in Hong Kong is about creating a platform for innovation and collaboration in one of Asia's most important technology and business hubs," said Mr. Ettiene Van Der Watt, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Axis Communications. "We look forward to working with our partners, customers, and community to co-create smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions."

Launch event highlights

The opening ceremony – held today - featured a formal ribbon-cutting and inaugural tour, join by senior representatives from Axis Communications and industry partners. The participation of Ms. Louise Bergholm, Consul General of Sweden to Hong Kong and Macau, further highlights the importance of Swedish innovation and international collaboration in driving the city's innovation agenda forward.

Guests experienced:

An immersive entry journey showcasing the future of intelligent technology .

showcasing the future of . Live demonstrations of AI-powered analytics for people flow, process compliance, and incident detection.

for people flow, process compliance, and incident detection. Seamless IoT integrations across video, audio, access control, and automation.

across video, audio, access control, and automation. Advanced imaging and sensing technologies , including radar, thermal, and environmental monitoring.

, including radar, thermal, and environmental monitoring. Smart door entry platforms for visitors' management, secured parking, building security.

for visitors' management, secured parking, building security. A dedicated space for hands-on training and collaborative workshops.

"The Hong Kong AEC will be a catalyst for knowledge-sharing and co-development," said Ms. Jessica Chang, Regional Director, North Asia, Axis Communications. "It is a place where customers can not only see what's possible today but also explore the innovations that will shape tomorrow."

Driving growth across Asia

With Hong Kong serving as a gateway to North Asia and beyond, the new AEC strengthens Axis role as a trusted partner to industries including cities, critical infrastructure, data centers, transportation and hospitality. By providing a dedicated hub for demonstrations, collaboration, and training, the center will help accelerate the adoption of smarter technologies across the region.

The Hong Kong AEC is part of Axis Communications' expanding global network of innovation hubs, reinforcing its position as a leader at the intersection of technology, security, and digital transformation.

Book your visit to our immersive experience center: https://www.axis.com/experience-center/hong-kong

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by improving security, safety, operational efficiency, and business intelligence. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers video surveillance, access control, intercoms, and audio solutions. These are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 5,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

SOURCE Axis Communications Limited