Axis to host industry flagship event Axis Solution Conference 2023 in Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan

Unlocking limitless possibilities with AI-driven actionable insights

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Communications, a global leader in network video, today announced that Axis Solution Conference 2023 will take place from October 31 to November 7, 2023 in North Asia region covering Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan.

Entitled "Secure. Protect. Improve: AI-driven actionable insights with limitless possibilities", Axis Solution Conference 2023 promises to redefine how businesses approach technology and security, offering delegates a unique experience to explore the limitless possibilities of AI-driven actionable insights.

With advancements in smarter camera analytics, powered by AI and deep learning, together with faster on-board processing, deployment simplicity, and enhanced device interoperability, network cameras are transforming into versatile video sensors. These cameras are no longer confined to addressing safety and security concerns, they can also streamline processes and enhance performance for different industries. From monitoring the temperature and operation of a critical system to detecting fire and gas leakage, ensuring worker safety in hazardous areas, optimising high-speed production lines, enabling flawless logistics, and automating vehicle access control, the potential applications of network cameras are virtually endless.

At Axis Solution Conference 2023, delegates will immerse themselves in these cutting-edge technologies as we continue to innovate, improve and expand our network products:

Thermal and radar technology: Providing visibility in seemingly invisible scenarios

Providing visibility in seemingly invisible scenarios Explosion-protection cameras: Offering security in hazardous environments

Offering security in hazardous environments Wearables: Handy tools for documenting events and capturing evidence on the go

Handy tools for documenting events and capturing evidence on the go Network audio: Enabling users to act on what they see while also listening to the surroundings

Enabling users to act on what they see while also listening to the surroundings Access Control 3.0: Meeting the demand for convenience, security and privacy

Meeting the demand for convenience, security and privacy The power of One: a complete security system with ONE unified platform for simple and efficient design as well as management of surveillance.

Recognising the increasing virtual threats posed by the rise of IoVT, Axis has also prioritised cybersecurity, privacy protection and sustainability. The Conference will provide insights into how Axis addresses these challenges while ensuring robust cybersecurity measures and safeguarding privacy.

Registration for the Axis Solution Conference is now open. Secure your spot today to be empowered, enlightened, and elevate your understanding of the future of technology and security. Be part of the evolution!

For more information and registration for Axis Solution Conference 2023, please visit https://www.apac-comms.axis.com/asc-2023-en-hk

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training.

Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

CONTACT:

Ms. Shirley Sin

Marketing Manager, Hong Kong

Axis Communications Limited

Phone: +852 2598 3019

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Axis Communications Limited