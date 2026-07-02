Backed by Leading Industry Capital, OMOWAY Completes A and A+ Funding Rounds as OMO-X Begins Global Deliveries, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligent Two-Wheel Mobility

Lochpine Capital is the industrial investment fund established and backed by global industry leader CATL. Less than two years after its founding, OMOWAY has completed multiple financing rounds and obtained strong support from both top-tier financial investors, including Hongshan, ZhenFund, Monolith, and CICC Capital, and leading strategic investors such as Lochpine Capital, Rockets Capital (CVC fund of XPeng), and Hui Capital (industrial fund founded by a BYD co-founder). The company has rapidly emerged as one of the most closely watched players in the global intelligent mobility industry.

Global Deliveries Begin

For decades, the global motorcycle market has been dominated by Japanese gasoline-powered brands. Traditional motorcycles defined the 1.0 era of two-wheel mobility, while electrification drove the industry into the 2.0 era.

Yet the industry still faces a major challenge: premium smart motorcycles remain expensive, while mass-market products often lack meaningful technological innovation.

OMOWAY's first flagship product, the OMO-X, was created to address this gap. Built around intelligent perception, smart interaction, and proactive safety technologies, OMO-X represents OMOWAY's vision for the 3.0 era of smart two-wheel mobility.

In June, OMOWAY officially began the world's first deliveries of OMO-X marking the start of its global delivery program. Indonesia became the first market to receive customer deliveries.

During its first month on the market, OMO-X became the No.1 electric motorcycle brand in Indonesia by order volume.

The OMO-X comes standard with intelligent features including a digital key, a large smart navigation display, and remote vehicle control. The Balance version further integrates low-speed balance assistance powered by OMOWAY's proprietary self-balancing technology. Together, these innovations transform two-wheel mobility from basic transportation into a smarter, and more reliable riding experience.

As deliveries continue to expand globally, OMOWAY aims to reshape conventional perceptions of two-wheel transportation and accelerate the industry's transition toward intelligent mobility.

Bringing Self-Balancing Technology into Mass Production

Motorcycles have always faced one fundamental challenge: they are inherently unstable and prone to tipping over, especially at low speeds.

To address this long-standing industry pain point, the OMOWAY team conducted hundreds of user studies and completed thousands of iterations of key components before successfully developing a self-balancing technology – a fully proprietary OMO-ROBOT universal architecture – and bringing it from prototype stage into mass production.

As a general-purpose tech platform, the OMO-Robot Architecture integrates perception, decision-making, execution, and information transmission into a complete closed-loop system.

Built upon this architecture, OMOWAY has also developed Mobility One, a 100% self-developed wheeled robot platform. A prototype is expected to be unveiled later this year, demonstrating the broader application potential of OMOWAY's intelligent robotics technologies beyond motorcycles.

Born Global, Expanding into Thailand, Singapore, and Europe

As a global technology company, OMOWAY is accelerating global market expansion.

Indonesia serves as the company's first launch market. Today, OMOWAY has established dozens of dealer locations across key regions, including Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, other major cities across Java, and Bali.

Following the commencement of global deliveries, OMOWAY will further expand into Thailand, Singapore and European markets in the future.

From the world's first deliveries of OMO-X to the continued rollout across international markets, OMOWAY is advancing a new era of intelligent two-wheel mobility through continuous innovation. Starting with two-wheeled mobility, OMOWAY looks toward a broader horizon, from personal transportation and logistics to public services, driving intelligence and sustainability globally, and delivering innovative smart experiences to every life.

About OMOWAY

Founded in July 2024, OMOWAY is a global intelligent technology company specializing in wheeled robotics. Built on its proprietary full-stack OMO-ROBOT architecture, the company transforms traditional two-wheelers into "two-wheeled robots" equipped with perception and decision-making capabilities, enabling intelligent mobility across real-world scenarios.

Its flagship product, OMO-X, is positioned as the world's first mass-produced self-balancing smart motorcycle powered by OMO-Robot Universal Architecture. Guided by a mission to deliver innovative smart experiences to every life, OMOWAY is committed to drive intelligence and sustainability globally.

SOURCE OMOWAY