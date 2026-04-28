OMOWAY Now Open for Pre-order: starting at IDR 44.5M plus Exclusive 9M Subsidy & 7-year Battery Warranty

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart two-wheel mobility firm OMOWAY today opened pre-orders for its flagship OMO-X series, positioning the high-performance electric motorcycles as a premium contender in the Indonesian market. Standard retail off-the-road prices are set at IDR 44.5 million (Smart) and IDR 61.5 million (Balance). Early-bird customers receive an exclusive IDR 9 million incentive, comprising an IDR 7 million purchase subsidy (not combinable with government subsidy) and IDR 2 million administration paper support.

OMOWAY's Smart Motorcycle OMO-X opens pre-orders. (PRNewsfoto/OMOWAY)

This brings the special early bird price for the OMO-X Smart to IDR 35.5 million and the Balance version to IDR 52.5 million, both backed by a premium service suite headlined by a market-leading 7-year battery warranty.

Reservations are open via the OMOWAY app and official website. A fully refundable IDR 1 million deposit secures all early-bird perks, with mass deliveries set to begin this June in the order received. To date, OMOWAY's exclusive dealer network spans more than 20 regions.

The "7-6-5" Service Suite: Total Ownership Confidence

To ensure long-term peace of mind, OMOWAY introduces the "7-6-5" service suite, offering comprehensive support for every early-bird rider:

7-Year Battery Warranty

6-Year Motor Warranty

5 years of free charging (at all OMOWAY locations nationwide)

5 years of roadside assistance (within 25 km of OMOWAY service centers and 3S stores during operating hours)

5 years of free maintenance labor

Early bird buyers receive an exclusive gift set (custom helmet and goggles) and a limited-time free PSG-tuned Bluetooth audio upgrade. All early-bird deposits are fully refundable, providing customers with total flexibility.

The first 2,000 early-bird users will be enrolled in the "Pioneer Program," granting priority access to new features, product co-creation opportunities, and direct-to-brand VIP support.

Class-Defying Performance, Elevated Specs

"We didn't just want to offer a cutting-edge smart experience; the mechanical core of the OMO-X remains industry-leading," said Ricky Yu, OMOWAY's Head of Product. "The OMO-X combines auto-grade manufacturing—like our double-wishbone suspension—with a long-term service ecosystem to bring a reliable experience to riders."

Taking the OMO-X Smart variant as a reference, key specifications include:

Range Performance: Long Range (7.68 kWh): Up to 260 km (30 km/h constant) / 210 km (WMTC RS1). Standard Range (5.38 kWh): Up to 200 km (30 km/h constant) / 160 km (WMTC RS1).

Speed: 0–50 km/h in 3.3 seconds with a 113 km/h top speed.

Torque: 320 N•m peak output.

Handling: Double-wishbone suspension designed to eliminate "brake dive" and increase stability.

Safety Tech: Dual-channel ABS, TCS (Traction Control System), HDC(Hill Descent Control), and AutoHold come standard across the range.

*For detailed specs regarding the OMO-X Balance variant, please refer to the OMOWAY App.

Intelligent Interaction: the Next-Gen Smart E-Motorcycle

The OMO-X redefines traditional riding through a smart riding ecosystem: digital keys offer keyless freedom, the intelligent kickstand ensures effortless parking, and smart large-screen navigation makes every commute stress-free. Riders could match their style and range needs with six nature-inspired colors and long-range battery options.

Mass deliveries are set to begin in June 2026.

Download the OMOWAY app on Google Play or the App Store for full specs and reservations.

SOURCE OMOWAY