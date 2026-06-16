OMO-X Begins Global First Deliveries, Ushering Motorcycles into the 3.0 Era

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMOWAY announced the delivery of the world's first batch of OMO-X motorcycles in Indonesia on June 15. More than 100 pioneer users gathered at the OMO-X Pioneer Delivery Ceremony to witness this milestone moment. Indonesian football player Alfeandra Dewangga also attended the event, sharing his experience with OMO-X and contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of the occasion.

More than 100 pioneer users gathered at the OMO-X Pioneer Delivery Ceremony

Beyond the launch of a new product, this delivery marks an important step toward the broader adoption of smart motorcycles and signals the future of intelligent two-wheel mobility.

Indonesia Welcomes the World's First OMO-X Owners

Since the start of pre-orders, OMO-X has demonstrated strong momentum in the Indonesian market.

"Demand for OMO-X has exceeded our expectations, and we expect cumulative orders to surpass 10,000 units next week," said Yulong Chen, General Manager of OMOWAY Indonesia.

This milestone highlights OMOWAY's capabilities in product development, supply chain execution, and localized market operations.

First Luxury Smart Motorcycle

If gasoline-powered motorcycles defined the 1.0 era and electrification defined the 2.0 era, OMO-X is ushering in the 3.0 era of mobility—integrating futuristic design, advanced mechanical engineering, and intelligent technology to redefine the two-wheel riding experience.

Inspired by advanced automotive chassis architecture, OMO-X introduces a patented chassis system featuring a front double-wishbone suspension and rear linkage structure, delivering enhanced braking stability and improved riding control.

In terms of intelligent features, OMO-X offers a connected riding experience through its 10.25-inch Smart Interactive Display. Additional features include digital key access, an automatic side stand, and remote vehicle control, significantly improving everyday usability.

Built on the self-developed OMO-ROBOT universal architecture, OMO-X Smart focuses on connected intelligence and interactive experiences, while OMO-X Balance integrates aerospace-inspired gyroscopic stabilization technology. Through active balance assistance, it enhances low-speed stability and rider confidence.

"We believe the future of two-wheel mobility goes beyond transportation—it is about intelligent companions that understand, assist, and grow with their riders. At the core of 'Smart for Life' is our belief that technology should serve people", said Yulong Chen.

From Indonesia to the World

OMOWAY has established sales and service coverage across Indonesia's major markets, including Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Bali.

The OMO-X Smart is priced at IDR 46.9 million (on-the-road), while the OMO-X Balance is priced at IDR 63.9 million (on-the-road).

As part of a limited-time offer, customers placing an order for OMO-X Smart by July 31 will receive an IDR 5 million subsidy advanced by OMOWAY (not combinable with government subsidy) and an IDR 2 million administration paper subsidy, reducing the entry on-the-road price to IDR 39.9 million.

In addition, users will benefit from a 7-year battery warranty, 6-year motor warranty, 3-year free labor maintenance, and a Smart in-Vehicle Audio System.

Looking ahead, Indonesia will serve as OMOWAY's strategic launchpad for global expansion, with planned entry into Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Europe.

Visit OMOWAY stores for a firsthand experience, or download the OMOWAY app on Google Play or the Apple Store to explore specifications and place orders.

About OMOWAY

Founded in July 2024, OMOWAY is a global intelligent technology company specializing in wheeled robotics. Built on its proprietary full-stack OMO-ROBOT architecture, the company transforms traditional two-wheelers into "two-wheeled robots" equipped with perception and decision-making capabilities, enabling intelligent mobility across real-world scenarios.

Its flagship product, OMO-X, is positioned as the world's first mass-produced self-balancing smart motorcycle powered by OMO-Robot Universal Architecture. Guided by a mission to redefine smart mobility, OMOWAY is committed to delivering innovation that reshapes how people move and interact with the world.

SOURCE OMOWAY