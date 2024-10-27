Baihu Kiln Rhyme Culture for Thousands of Years

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Since more than 1,000 years ago, Chinese ceramics shipping to the Philippines greatly changed the habits of native Filipinos life, cultural exchange and collision. Nowadays, there are many ancient ceramics of Fuzhou Kiln in the Philippines National Museum and many Filipinos are working hard on the procelain chips from Fuzhou Kiln.

On May 2024, "New Maritime Ceramic Road Fuzhou Yaokou -An Exhibit by Master Zhang Zhigang" held at the SPUM Museum in Manila, Philippines. The blue and white ceramics, and enamel on the exhibition were popular among the Filipinos. The head of their museum told Master Zhang Zhigang that it is a thousand years' cultural collision display and invited him to hold a bigger exhibition at the museum later.

As a ceramic artist in Fuzhou, Master Zhang has made great efforts on popularizing the ceramics in Fuzhou. At Shakespeare's house, there are some dishes he designed with elements of Tang Xianzu. In 2017, several experts and students of Shakespeare's plays at King's College, Cambridge, UK were invited to Fuzhou to participate in Tang Xianzu Drama Festival and felt the charm of Tang Xianzu, known as "Oriental Shakespeare". The following year, Zhang Zhigang was invited to bring Baihu kiln ceramics from Baihu ferry dock to the shore of Cambridge, UK and participated in the 2018 Cambridge Xu Zhimo Poetry Festival. His sculpture "Peony Pavilion" is collected by the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology of Cambridge University.

In 2014, Master Zhang set up Baihu kiln handicraft ceramic craft study hall in Songhu township, Linchuan, Fuzhou, to be able to take care of local left-behind children and let them learn ceramics. For 10 years, Master Zhang Zhigang and his team spent winter and summer vacations, teaching porcelain-making skills to left-behind children for free. At the same time, foreign experts are invited to the study hall and teach the children English and ceramic skills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NJ0c3yiT0Q

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)