Bairong's Full-Scenario AI Products Shine at the 2024 Hong Kong Fintech Week

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Bairong made a significant impact at the 2024 Hong Kong Fintech Week held at the AsiaWorld-Expo, showcasing its full-scenario digital intelligence products and solutions. This annual event brought together over 30,000 industry leaders from more than 100 countries to discuss the latest advancements in fintech.

Bairong, a company that has been deeply involved in the AI technology field for over a decade, became the focus of the week with its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology and full-scenario digital intelligence products. The company's products and solutions cover various fields such as credit, insurance, and wealth management, and are committed to promoting the digital transformation of financial institutions like banks, insurance companies, and securities firms through AI technology, helping the industry achieve smarter and more efficient operations.

Mr. Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence technology in the financial services industry. He stated that Hong Kong will fully leverage its unique advantages to drive AI applications in the financial services industry and accelerate the development of new productive forces. Bairong is actively advancing this vision with its Agent Builder platform, CybotStar, developed based on large language models. The platform has been filed with the Cyberspace Administration of China, signaling the company's commitment to accelerating commercialization and further expanding the scope of AI model applications.

Bairong's booth attracted significant attention from many industry partners, including cloud resource vendors such as Hong Kong Huawei Cloud, as well as banking institutions like Santander Bank, HSBC, and BOC Hong Kong, as well as data and software suppliers. This not only underscores Bairong's leadership position in the fintech field but also highlights the broad appeal and practical application value of its products and solutions.

As technology continues to evolve and its applications deepen, Bairong will continue to contribute digital intelligence to the high-quality development of the financial industry, driving the sector towards a more intelligent future.

