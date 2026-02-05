Balancing Excellence: An NLCS (Singapore) Student Representing Singapore on the International Cricket Stage

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grade 11 student Aahan Vuthandam represents Singapore in international cricket while maintaining academic excellence at NLCS (Singapore), reflecting the school's ethos of academic rigour, pastoral care, and enrichment.

When most Grade 11 students are focused solely on IB Diploma preparations, Aahan Vuthandam is balancing academics with representing Singapore on the international cricket stage and excelling at both.

ACC Men’s U19 Premier Cup 2025 | Singapore versus Iran: Aahan Vuthandam received 'Player of the Match' for his extraordinary knock of 188 off 121 balls and 2 wickets with the ball. [Photo used with permission from Singapore Cricket Association]

The talented all-rounder has made headlines in Singapore cricket, including a remarkable 188-run knock that earned him Player of the Match honours and recognition as the leading run scorer in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-19 qualifiers, as well as Player of the Series at the UAE Under-19 tournament, competing against teams from 14 countries.

The Challenge of Balancing Passion and Academics

For student-athletes like Aahan, the demands are significant. Grade 11 marks a crucial year in the IB Diploma Programme, with rigorous coursework, extended essays, and preparation for final examinations. Add international cricket tournaments, training sessions, and travel commitments, and the challenge becomes formidable.

"We knew NLCS had a reputation for academic rigour, which might seem counterintuitive (as a choice for school) when your child dedicates significant time to sport," Aahan's father reflected. "But we believed a more demanding environment would encourage him to develop stronger time management skills and take ownership of his choices."

Aahan has been playing cricket since the age of five, and over the years, the sport has built not just his skills on the field, but his resilience, discipline, and sense of responsibility off it. Since joining NLCS (Singapore), he has found an environment that nurtures both his passion and his academic journey.

"When you're passionate about something, there's a natural sense of responsibility that comes with it," his father observed. "The encouragement from his teachers and the support from his teammates have motivated him to put in the extra hours needed to keep up with both commitments."

How NLCS (Singapore) Supports Student-Athletes

NLCS (Singapore)'s approach to supporting student-athletes goes beyond flexible scheduling, reflecting the school's commitment to a holistic education.

Tutors' Commitment to Support: Teachers and class mentors actively monitor student-athletes' academic progress and maintain open dialogue with families to understand the structured nature of athletic commitments. When Aahan recently missed around 10 days for an under-19 tournament in Dubai, his teachers offered reassurance. "Before he left, a couple of teachers told him, 'Don't worry, we've got you.' That gave us tremendous confidence," his father shared. Upon his return, he was supported in prioritising key areas of learning, particularly in demanding subjects such as Computer Science HL. This partnership ensures student-athletes receive the guidance and encouragement they need to develop effective time management strategies and balance their dual pursuits.

Holistic Development: The school recognizes that elite-level sports cultivate essential life skills, discipline, resilience, teamwork, and the ability to perform under pressure, that complement academic learning. "Through cricket, he has navigated success and setbacks, learned about leadership and collaboration. These are lessons that extend far beyond the classroom," Aahan's father noted.

A Community That Inspires

Aahan's journey has been shaped not just by his own dedication, but by the community around him. Within Singapore's cricket circles, he has watched older players progress to prestigious universities like Imperial College London, University College London, and the University of Melbourne. Their achievements have served as both inspiration and proof that excelling in sport doesn't mean sacrificing academic aspirations.

International Recognition

Aahan's recent achievements on the cricket field demonstrate the calibre of talent at NLCS (Singapore). His performances for Singapore's youth teams have drawn attention from cricket circles across Asia, with the Singapore Cricket Association celebrating his contributions to national squads.

A Model for Aspiring Student-Athletes

Aahan's journey offers encouragement to students passionate about pursuing sports alongside academic excellence. At NLCS (Singapore), the philosophy is clear: the school provides floors, not ceilings. Students are supported to excel academically while being encouraged to pursue their passions without limits.

The key lies in finding the right support system. For Aahan, success has come from the combination of parental guidance, dedicated teachers, and inspiring peers. "We've learned that when children have something they're truly passionate about, it becomes a source of energy and motivation that positively impacts every other area of their life," his father reflected.

Aahan himself reflected that, "Cricket's challenges have taught me to stay grounded and composed. Sport is a powerful leveller that positively influences other areas of life, including studies and friendships."

The school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals means recognising that excellence takes many forms, whether it's achieving top grades, representing your country in sport, excelling in the arts, or contributing to the community. With the right environment and support, students can pursue their passions while building the skills and resilience that will serve them throughout their lives.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British International School offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme and culminating in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing on 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the School is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

