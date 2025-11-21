BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bali continues to reinvent itself beyond beaches and nightlife. Hidden within the lush grounds of Taman Safari Bali, Marine Safari Bali invites travellers from across Southeast Asia to discover a magical full-day ocean adventure that blends wonder, learning, and world-class entertainment in one destination.

Bali Magical Adventure – Marine Safari Bali Brings a New Wave of Ocean Discovery to Southeast Asia

Designed as a journey of discovery, Marine Safari Bali guides visitors through a seamless storyline of nature beginning from the dense forest floor, flowing through rivers and coastlines, and finally descending into the mysterious ocean depths. Each environment reveals surprising encounters and reinforces the message that life beneath the surface is deeply interconnected.

"Marine Safari Bali brings the magic of the ocean to life in a way that is engaging and meaningful," says Alexander Zulkarnain, ACT CMO of Taman Safari Indonesia Group. "We want every guest to leave with joyful memories and a deeper sense of responsibility toward protecting our planet."

The adventure begins inside a lush rainforest world, where mist, forest soundscapes, and towering foliage immerse guests among iguanas, frogs, and the legendary Burmese python. Travellers then follow the flow into a riverside habitat celebrating freshwater life, where the friendly capybara wins hearts while interactive exhibits reveal how rivers sustain entire ecosystems.

The atmosphere transforms as visitors step into the domain of ancient river giants, meeting massive prehistoric fish that glide like underwater dragons. The path then opens into a peaceful estuary, where rays sweep gracefully through shallow waters and guests experience the gentle movement of their wings through touch-pool encounters.

Energy rises along the lively coastline, home to playful sea lions and elegant Humboldt penguins. The final chapter unfolds within the Oceanic Kingdom, where towering aquariums showcase more than 10,000 marine animals from 300 species, including sharks and vibrant reef fish moving in hypnotic harmony.

The most extraordinary experience is Varuna, the award-winning underwater theatrical production. Combining aerial choreography, holographic effects, live performers, and an enormous living aquarium backdrop, Varuna tells the mythical story of the Guardians of the Ocean, an immersive ocean dreamscape featuring mermaids, divers, and cinematic storytelling unlike anything else in Indonesia.

Marine Safari Bali is also a purpose-led conservation centre powered by marine biologists and veterinarians dedicated to research, rescue, and endangered species protection

