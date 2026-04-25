Bambu Indah's Treehouses Named Among the World's Most Spectacular by BBC Culture

Located in Ubud's Sayan Valley, the five-star eco-luxury resort is known for its evolving collection of bamboo structures, where treehouses are designed as immersive living spaces within the jungle. Developed with Ibuku Design Studio, these structures push the boundaries of organic design and environmental integration.

Founded in 2005 by John Hardy and Cynthia Hardy, the visioners behind Green School Bali and Green Village Bali, and the globally recognized John Hardy, Bambu Indah began with eleven restored Javanese bridal homes and has grown into a regenerative estate. It is also recognized among Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places and described by Tripadvisor as "one of a kind."

Beyond architecture, Bambu Indah functions as a living lab where regenerative living is practiced daily. Guests engage with nature through natural spring-fed pools, a forest wood-fired sauna, a copper hot tub, and jungle-set cold plunge pools. Daily activities include cow bathing, rice harvesting, coconut tree planting, and guided trash walks, encouraging connection to land and ecological awareness.

Culinary concepts reinforce this system. Tembaga focuses on longevity-driven farm-to-table cuisine, while River Warung presents traditional Balinese dishes through an Ibu-ibu station using wood-fired cooking. The Sunset Bar overlooks the Ayung River and surrounding farmland, offering sunset views shaped by nature.

Community initiatives include natural pest control using Tyto alba, reducing chemical use in nearby rice fields while supporting local farmers. Future developments including Bali's largest fermentation lab, a mushroom cave, and a tea house aim to strengthen food resilience, biodiversity, and local collaboration.

As its treehouses gain global recognition, Bambu Indah continues to evolve demonstrating how architecture, nature, and daily life can converge into a regenerative future.

For more information, visit www.bambuindah.com

Media Contact

Citra Suriah

Corporate Director of Marketing

Bambu Indah, Green Village Bali and The Kul Kul Farm

M: +62 821 126 95 124 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Bambu Indah