Bambu Lab A2L Now Available in Indonesia: Extra-Large 3D Printing Made Effortlessly Simple

The world's #1 3D printing brand by global sales brings its large-format printer to Indonesian creators

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab, the global leader in consumer 3D printing, today announces that the A2L and A2L Combo are now officially available in Indonesia through authorized local retailers.

Often called "the Apple of 3D printing" for its plug-and-play simplicity, Bambu Lab has become the world's best-selling 3D printer brand by making the technology genuinely accessible. The A2L exemplifies that philosophy: unbox, load filament, and start printing — no calibration, no tinkering, no technical expertise required.

Bambu Lab A2L Combo Bigger Print Volume

Built for Big Ideas

With a generous 330×320×325mm build volume — 105% more space than standard desktop printers — the A2L unlocks projects previously out of reach: full-scale home décor, cosplay armor, children's toys, and production-ready parts for small businesses. Despite its size, the printer weighs just 12.8kg and operates below 49dB in silent mode — quiet enough for any home or studio.

Speed Without Compromise

The A2L prints at speeds up to 500mm/s, powered by a precision PMSM closed-loop servo motor and Adaptive Vibration Compensation that maintains quality even at high speeds.

Color Without Complexity

The A2L Combo ships with AMS Lite for automatic multi-color printing in up to 4 colors out of the box — expandable to 19 colors. Combined with Bambu Lab's MakerWorld platform (millions of free, print-ready designs), users can produce stunning multi-color prints with a single tap. No design skills needed.

Smart Protection, Zero Waste

A comprehensive detection system monitors for common print failures — catching issues before they waste material or damage the machine. For first-time users, this means confidence from the very first print.

Pricing & Availability in Indonesia

A2L：8,999,000 IDR

A2L Combo (with AMS Lite): 11,799,000 IDR

Available now through authorized retailers in Indonesia - TekLab, 3D Zaiku, Indocart

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is the world's #1 3D printer brand by sales volume, serving users across 30+ countries. By combining cutting-edge engineering with an unmatched ease-of-use experience, Bambu Lab makes 3D printing accessible to everyone — from first-time hobbyists to professional creators.

SOURCE Bambu Lab