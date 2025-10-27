WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2025 Chery International User Summit, Mr. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, visited Wuhu and toured the world's first LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House, viewing the LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4 up close and sharing valuable insights on sustainability.

Ban Ki-moon Praises LEPAS, JeryL Lee Joins the Experience — LEPAS Accelerates Its Expansion in Southeast Asia

JeryL Lee, Malaysia's rising pop star, also visited the LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House to experience the brand's "Elegant Life" philosophy firsthand. At the Chery International User Carnival, she appeared in the LEPAS L8, delivering captivating performance that strengthened LEPAS's emotional connection with Southeast Asian consumers. Ybg. Mr. NG KAI SENG, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Malaysia in China, also attended the summit, witnessing LEPAS's remarkable "Elegant Driving" performance and its milestone in global expansion.

LEPAS made its international debut at the Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Jakarta, officially launching its journey into the Southeast Asian market. With a full lineup of the three models, and a colorful booth, LEPAS's exhibition drew widespread attention. The LEPAS L8, as the flagship model, embodies refined power and versatility; the LEPAS L6 represents smart sophistication, balancing intelligence and beauty; while the LEPAS L4, the new urban icon, captures youthful agility and style. Together, they vividly express LEPAS's signature "Leopard Aesthetics".

Positioned as the"Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, "LEPAS upholds its philosophy of"Drive Your Elegance,"to make every journey elegant. The brand name LEPAS carries three meanings: LE (Leopard) symbolizes the perfect fusion of speed, power, and grace, echoing the brand's "Leopard Aesthetics"and technological mastery; LEAP reflects its global vision, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries; and PASSION conveys energy and inspiration, encouraging urban elites to explore refined, tech-driven lifestyles. The visits by Ban Ki-moon and JeryL Lee showcased how Chinese new energy brands are stepping onto the global stage. Guided by Chery Group's global vision of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere, "LEPAS will continue to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia, using LEPAS Elegant Technology and green mobility to empower every journey and light up the "Elegant Life" for users worldwide.

SOURCE Chery Group