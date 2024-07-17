Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai Achieves GHA Accreditation, Affirming Its Position as a Premier Medical Travel Destination

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai, a leading healthcare provider in Songkhla Province, Thailand, has recently been awarded the prestigious Accreditation for Medical Travel Services by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA). This recognition serves as a testament to the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and services to medical travelers.

Accreditation by GHA serves as a badge of trust and quality in healthcare. Post this Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai Leadership and GHA Surveyors

Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai, a private hospital with 400 beds, is part of the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited. Since its establishment in 1997, the hospital has been providing up-to-date and high-quality medical services to the people of Songkhla Province, the lower South of Thailand, and nearby foreign residents in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The hospital boasts more than 70 regular medical specialists and an additional 100 consulting physicians, ensuring comprehensive and cutting-edge medical services across various fields. The hospital's state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical technology enable it to provide highly integrative and modern diagnostic and healthcare services for complex diseases.

GHA is recognized as a global leader in medical tourism and health tourism, having developed international standards (v.4.1 and v.5.0) accredited by ISQua EEA and professional norms for medical travel in consultation with leading global experts in the industries it represents, including health providers, insurers, and employers. The GHA accreditation seal helps build trust by demonstrating to patients and international payers that the organization has implemented procedures and policies designed to mitigate risks to medical travel patients and enhance the patient experience across each step of the patient journey.

Asst.Prof.Kritaungkun Chetpaophan, M.D. Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "Receiving GHA Accreditation is a proud moment for Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai. The accreditation process has been invaluable in helping us identify areas for improvement and implement best practices tailored to the needs of medical travelers. Through this rigorous evaluation, we have enhanced our communication protocols, streamlined processes, and optimized facilities to create an exceptional medical travel experience for our patients. This recognition acknowledges our tireless efforts and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class care to international patients."

Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the significance of GHA accreditation, saying, "Accreditation by GHA serves as a badge of trust and quality in healthcare, assuring patients and other international payers that the hospital is committed to the highest standards of patient care and successful medical outcomes. GHA is thrilled to grant accreditation to Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai. This achievement showcases the hospital's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and services to patients from around the globe. By attaining GHA Accreditation, Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai has demonstrated its adherence to international best practices and its position as a premier destination for medical travelers."

GHA Accreditation not only enhances patient experiences but also elevates organizations' visibility within the global healthcare landscape, facilitating access to quality care for medical travelers worldwide. To raise awareness of the significance of GHA accreditation in enhancing safety and the patient experience, Global Healthcare Accreditation has initiated a comprehensive multilingual consumer and buyer marketing campaign, available in Arabic, English, Spanish, and other languages. The campaign aims to educate the market about the substantial benefits of selecting hospitals that have achieved GHA accreditation for their medical travel programs.

Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai's accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Thailand's healthcare sector, highlighting the country's commitment to providing world-class patient care. Other healthcare institutions in the region and beyond can draw inspiration from this achievement, recognizing that GHA accreditation not only enhances their reputation but also positions them for business growth and increased demand.

About Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai:

Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai is a private hospital with 400 beds, located in Songkhla Province, Thailand. As part of the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, the hospital has been providing comprehensive and cutting-edge medical services since 1997. With more than 70 regular medical specialists and an additional 100 consulting physicians, Bangkok Hospital Hat Yai offers a wide range of medical services, including a Heart Center, a Center for Gastroenterology and Hepatology, a Laparoscopic Center, and an Accident and Emergency Center. The hospital's modern facilities, advanced medical technology, and highly skilled medical professionals have earned the trust of both local and international patients, particularly those from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

At GHA, we're more than an accreditation body—we're strategic partners committed to enhancing patient experiences and global healthcare practices. Our expertise, drawn from leading accreditation agencies, healthcare pioneers, and top-tier medical travel industry executives ensures tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers and other industry stakeholders worldwide. Through our accreditation , certification , training , development and optimization and advisory services , GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement.

With a mission to elevate healthcare standards globally, we bridge gaps in medical tourism, healthcare services, hospitality and wellness, fostering excellence and trust in every patient journey. Our impact is seen in increased patient volumes, higher satisfaction scores, and overall enhancement of your business strategy.

Organizations interested in contacting Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) can make a request at [email protected] |Tel US 001.561.228.4014 | www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation