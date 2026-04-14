Global Healthcare Accreditation Appoints Jilan Liu as Vice President of Global Strategy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global demand for medical travel, medical tourism, and healthcare tourism continues to accelerate, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) remains at the forefront of advancing safe, transparent, and patient-centered cross-border care. Recognized as the first accreditation body dedicated exclusively to medical travel, GHA has played a pivotal role in shaping international standards, strengthening patient trust, and enabling healthcare providers and destinations worldwide to compete and collaborate in an increasingly globalized healthcare ecosystem.

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) has appointed Dr. Jilan Liu as Vice President of Global Strategy, reinforcing its leadership in advancing safe, patient-centered medical travel worldwide. Dr. Liu brings over 30 years of international healthcare experience across accreditation, consulting, digital health, and health system transformation.

Against this backdrop of rapid industry growth and transformation, GHA is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jilan Liu as Vice President of Global Strategy, further strengthening its global leadership and strategic expansion across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Dr. Liu brings more than three decades of international healthcare experience, extending to over 30 countries and multiple sectors including accreditation, consulting, health systems, and digital health transformation. She previously served as Chief Executive for Greater China at Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, where she played an essential role in advancing the adoption of international health IT standards and accelerating digital transformation across hospitals in the region. In addition, as Principal Consultant and Director for Greater China at Joint Commission International, Dr. Liu advised hundreds of hospitals globally, guiding them in improving patient safety, operational excellence, and quality of care.

Dr. Liu's appointment reflects GHA's commitment to deepening its presence in the APAC region and supporting healthcare organizations in delivering high-quality, patient-centered, and globally aligned care. As Renée-Marie Stephano, CEO of Global Healthcare Accreditation, shared, "Jilan's extensive experience across accreditation, digital health, and healthcare transformation makes her uniquely positioned to guide our strategic growth in the APAC region and globally. Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our mission to improve patient safety, elevate standards, and support healthcare organizations navigating the evolving global healthcare landscape."

Reflecting on her new role, Dr. Liu noted, "I am honored to take on this role with Global Healthcare Accreditation at such a dynamic time for healthcare in the APAC region and beyond. There is a tremendous opportunity to align global standards with regional needs, strengthen trust, and support organizations in delivering high-quality, value-based, patient-centered care across borders. I look forward to contributing to GHA's continued growth and impact worldwide."

With Dr. Liu's leadership, GHA aims to further expand its footprint in Asia-Pacific and other strategic regions, foster strategic partnerships, and support healthcare providers to develop programs and operations in meeting the growing demand for safe, high-quality, and internationally trusted care.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) goes beyond accreditation, serving as a strategic partner committed to enhancing patient experiences and promoting global healthcare practices. Drawing on expertise from leading accreditation bodies, healthcare innovators, and senior executives in the medical travel and wellness tourism sectors, GHA delivers tailored solutions for governments, healthcare providers, and industry stakeholders worldwide. Its Standards 5.0 for Medical Travel have been accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQua EEA), underscoring alignment with the highest international benchmarks for accreditation entities.

Through its accreditation, certification, training, and advisory services, GHA promotes transparency, patient-centered care, and continuous improvement across the global healthcare ecosystem.

SOURCE Global Healthcare Accreditation