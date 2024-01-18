Bangkok Overtakes Dubai as Top Destination for Indians Post Visa Relaxation, Reveals Agoda

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insights from digital travel platform Agoda revealed that Bangkok has surpassed Dubai as the most popular city destination among Indian travelers. The updated popularity rank is based on Agoda's booking data since 10 November 2023, the date on which Thailand started offering visa-free travel to Indian tourists. Thailand's beach destination Pattaya also climbed the ranks, from fifth to third.

The decision by Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia's governments to relax their visa policies for Indian travelers appears to have positively influenced the booking trends, with Southeast Asian markets and city destinations solidifying their position and even moving up the top booked destination ranking. An increasing number of markets are opening their borders to Indian tourists, who now enjoy visa-free access to 62 countries, including several in Southeast Asia.

The relaxation of visa restrictions is not just benefiting Indians travelers; different markets across APAC recently announced changes to their policies or are said to be considering further relaxations. Some of the most eye-catching changes were announced by China. The travel powerhouse recently announced a visa-free corridor with Thailand, as well as visa-free travel windows for visitors from France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands.

For Indian travelers, Bangkok is now the top international city destinations, followed by Dubai, Pattaya, Singapore, and Bali. The five most popular outbound markets are Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

During a visit to India in 2023, Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern highlighted India as one of the most important markets for Agoda in the APAC region. In a LinkedIn post several months later, Morgenshtern revealed India to be the fastest growing outbound market on Agoda at the time.

Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, stated, "The relaxation of visa norms seems to be an accelerator for India's outbound travel landscape. More and more destinations are recognizing India's potential as a key source market. With Bangkok now leading over Dubai, and Pattaya rising in the ranks, it's clear that Southeast Asia's allure is growing stronger. The fact that many of these destinations can now be visited without having to worry about the paperwork will likely encourage even more Indian travelers to go abroad and explore."

