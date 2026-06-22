Bangkok Pride 2026 Is Drawing Travelers from Across Asia: Agoda

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok does Pride like few cities in Asia can. As the city marks its annual Pride celebrations, the streets, rooftops, and neighborhoods come alive with events, color, and a festive energy that draws visitors from right across the region. Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that every one of the top nine international markets showing travel interest to Bangkok over the Pride weekend is Asian – based on Agoda accommodation searches for stays between 29 May and 1 June 2026.

The top search markets include Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, reflecting strong regional interest in Bangkok as a Pride travel destination. The findings further highlight Bangkok's growing appeal among Asian travelers looking for inclusive and vibrant travel experiences that are just a short flight away.

Across these nine markets, Pride means something different in each city. Taiwan's annual march draws hundreds of thousands, while Tokyo, Seoul, Manila, and Hong Kong each host growing celebrations of their own. In recent years, Bangkok has evolved beyond a traveler-inclusive destination to become a regional symbol. Thailand's milestone legalization of same-sex marriage in 2025 (a first for Southeast Asia) has only deepened Bangkok's pull as a regional hub for Pride tourism.

The celebrations kick off before the rainbow hits the streets. Bangkok Pride Awards 2026, returning for its second edition on 28 May at NEX HALL, Siam Paragon, honors the trailblazers and changemakers of Thailand's LGBTQ+ community across 11 categories and 24 awards, with more than six million votes cast this year. The centerpiece of the week is the Pride Parade on 31 May, marching under the theme "Patch the World with Pride" from Silom Road to Thephasadin Stadium, and features a rainbow Pride Flag stretching over 500 meters.

Beyond the parade, Bangkok Pride Forum 2026 brings together more than 35 sessions on culture, identity, and community, and Drag Bangkok Festival 2026 showcases the theme "From Thailand to the World" with the largest drag lip-sync competition in Asia. Taken together, these events underscore Bangkok's position as a global destination defined by openness, inclusivity, and connection.

Akaporn Rodkong, Country Director, Thailand and Indochina at Agoda shared, "Bangkok has an exceptional ability to attract travelers from across Asia during Pride season, with all nine of its top international search markets coming from within the region. At Agoda, we are focused on helping travelers access the right stay at the right time through great value offers, diverse accommodation choices, and a convenient booking experience designed to support travel around popular seasonal moments such as Pride."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda enables travelers to plan and combine every part of their journey in one place. Travelers heading to Bangkok for Pride week can explore a range of accommodation options on Agoda's mobile app or at Agoda.com.

SOURCE Agoda