Baunat Group Elevates Luxury With The Launch Of Valquère: Integrating Lab Grown And Natural Diamond Jewellery

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baunat Group, a distinguished Belgian diamond jewellery group, is reshaping the industry with the introduction of Valquère, a sustainable fine diamond jewellery brand, handmade in Belgium with lab grown diamonds and recycled 18Kt gold. " Valquère allows a broader audience to experience the beauty of diamonds without compromising on quality, personalisation, or size," says Steven Boelens, Executive Director of the Baunat Group. Explore Valquère and discover a fresh perspective on luxury, where science meets art, tradition blends with innovation, and individuality is celebrated through elegance and maximum brilliance – destined to shine bright for a lifetime and make your statement. Discover Valquère at www.valquere.com

A New Kind Of Luxury

Valquère makes high-quality diamond jewellery more accessible, combining European craftsmanship with scientific innovation to create jewels that exude brilliance and elegance. "Both natural and lab grown diamonds present unique advantages," says Stefaan Mouradian, CEO of the Baunat Group. "Natural diamonds carry a rich history and offer long-term investment value, while lab grown diamonds deliver exceptional brilliance and quality at a more accessible price point. In the end, both options are indistinguishable in terms of sparkle, beauty, and texture. A diamond is a diamond, and the decision comes down to personal preference."

Exceptional Belgium Craftsmanship

The essence of Valquère lies in its dedication to Belgian craftsmanship, where science meets art to create diamond jewellery full of character. True luxury is found in the details—meticulous settings, flawless metalwork, and an unwavering commitment to precision. The brand's tagline, "Statement Made," highlights its unique designs, featuring large fancy shapes and coloured diamonds. Most pieces in the Valquère collection are priced between €1,500euros and €4,000euros, with select designs exceeding €10,000euros.

High Quality Materials

Valquère emphasizes the use of fine materials, exclusively offering diamonds that excel in cut, colour, and clarity. Partnering with laboratories that prioritize renewable energy, the brand ensures each diamond is carefully handpicked by our experts, directly sourced for exceptional brilliance. The use of recycled 18Kt gold and 950 platinum further enhances the jewellery's durability, guaranteeing its lasting beauty. Wearing a Valquère jewel serves as a bold testament to refinement and individuality.

Tailored Experiences

Valquère is dedicated to delivering unique and personalized experiences, offering round-the-clock support and the option to customize existing designs or create bespoke pieces. "We've selected a team of diamond jewellery advisors who are fluent in over 20 languages, ensuring we can serve clients worldwide in their preferred language," says Mouradian. "With high aspirations, VALQUÈRE accepts payments in seven currencies, including cryptocurrency."

About Baunat

Founded in 2008 in Antwerp, the Baunat Group operates on three core pillars, all centred around the concept of 'Smart Luxury.' BAUNAT offers 100% natural, ethically sourced diamond jewellery, emphasizing the deep heritage and investment value of diamonds. In contrast, Valquère focuses on delivering maximum brilliance and diamond quality within a more accessible budget. Both brands are committed to offering sustainable, high-quality jewellery, leveraging technology to enhance customer service. Their "Digital Native Vertical Brands" approach allows for bespoke jewellery creation in Antwerp, sold directly through e-boutiques and 12 global showrooms, eliminating middlemen to improve efficiency and customer experience. At the heart of Baunat Group is "Diamond Expertise," providing timeless designs tailored to each client's unique journey, ensuring a personalized and exceptional experience.

