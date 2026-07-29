BAW Officially Enters Indonesia's Right-Hand-Drive Market at GIIAS 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Automobile Works (BAW) officially entered Indonesia at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), introducing a five-model right-hand-drive lineup and signaling a strategic push into Southeast Asia's growing market for electric and light-commercial vehicles. The company also announced the establishment of a local subsidiary, PT. BAW Automobile Trading Indonesia plans for a KD (knock-down) assembly project to accelerate localization and improve supply chain efficiency.

"Indonesia is a key market for BAW and an important gateway to Southeast Asia's right-hand-drive automotive industry. With 75 years of experience, we are confident in launching five new models debuting at GIIAS 2026, reflecting our long-term commitment to Indonesian customers. Through PT BAW Automobile Indonesia, our planned local knock-down (KD) assembly project, and the development of a comprehensive sales and after-sales network, we aim to provide reliable, smart, and accessible mobility solutions while supporting Indonesia's automotive industry," said Tocy Tang, President Director of BAW Automobile Trading Indonesia.

Indonesia is a geographically diverse market where right-hand-drive vehicles are standard, and demand comes from busy cities, suburban commuters, and island logistics. Policy measures in recent years to boost the local vehicle and parts supply chain have made the market more open to foreign entrants.

BAW's entry could boost competition in both the new-energy passenger vehicle market and the growing electric commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1951, BAW has over 75 years of experience in automotive manufacturing. The company upholds military-grade engineering standards, ensuring exceptional durability, reliability, and performance throughout its entire product line. Currently, BAW operates five major manufacturing plants and offers a wide range of products, including off-road vehicles, MPVs, new-energy passenger cars, new-energy commercial vehicles, and special-purpose vehicles.

To meet Indonesia's diverse passenger and commercial needs and strengthen its RHD lineup in Southeast Asia, BAW introduced five core models at the show, covering premium travel, off-road, urban mobility, and green logistics.

The M8 , BAW's newest all-electric premium MPV, takes the lead. Designed for both executive and luxury family travel, the M8 blends elegant craftsmanship, spacious comfort, and efficient electric power, further strengthening the brand's global new-energy lineup.

, BAW's newest all-electric premium MPV, takes the lead. Designed for both executive and luxury family travel, the M8 blends elegant craftsmanship, spacious comfort, and efficient electric power, further strengthening the brand's global new-energy lineup. The T01 is a tough off-road vehicle built for tough terrains and outdoor adventures. Its classic and dependable design, body-on-frame construction, and five-link solid axles at both the front and rear showcase the brand's true off-road legacy.

is a tough off-road vehicle built for tough terrains and outdoor adventures. Its classic and dependable design, body-on-frame construction, and five-link solid axles at both the front and rear showcase the brand's true off-road legacy. The X03 is a versatile SUV suitable for all scenarios, blending smart technology, daily comfort, and confident off-road capabilities. Built to easily shift from city streets to outdoor adventures, it also demonstrates BAW's dedication to continuous exploration and innovation.

is a versatile SUV suitable for all scenarios, blending smart technology, daily comfort, and confident off-road capabilities. Built to easily shift from city streets to outdoor adventures, it also demonstrates BAW's dedication to continuous exploration and innovation. The D5 offers a versatile and efficient new-energy option designed for young city drivers. Its compact size, simple handling, and zero-emission capabilities make it the practical and sustainable choice for daily commuting.

offers a versatile and efficient new-energy option designed for young city drivers. Its compact size, simple handling, and zero-emission capabilities make it the practical and sustainable choice for daily commuting. The T10 Pro is a new energy light truck ideal for small businesses, couriers, mobile vendors, and freight operators. With low operating costs, zero-emission mobility, and a practical design, support logistics solutions.

Following its debut at GIIAS, BAW will continue to accelerate its localization efforts and plans to develop a local KD (Knock-Down) assembly project to increase manufacturing capacity and improve supply chain efficiency. In addition to localized sales, operations, and after-sales services, these initiatives will create a fully integrated business ecosystem to better serve Indonesian customers.

With Indonesia positioned as a strategic hub, BAW plans to expand across Southeast Asia and other right-hand-drive markets globally, providing high-quality, smart mobility solutions to customers worldwide.

SOURCE Beijing Automobile Works (BAW)