Beauty Farm Issues Positive Profit Alert for 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. ("Beauty Farm" or the "Company") (02373.HK), one of the largest beauty and wellness services providers in China, issued a positive profit alert for the year ended December 31, 2025.

As disclosed, the Company anticipates revenue of not less than RMB 3.0 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing robust growth of not less than 16% compared with the corresponding period in 2024. Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited results, Beauty Farm expects an adjusted net profit of not less than RMB 380 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, indicating a strong increase of not less than 40% from the prior year, and forecasts a net profit of not less than RMB 340 million, showcasing a significant surge of not less than 34% compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

The anticipated strength of the Company's 2025 performance was mainly attributable to the following factors:

1. Industry consolidation acceleration: As a leading player in the industry, the Group has successfully integrated Guangzhou Naturade Health Management Co., Ltd.("Naturade"), the second largest brand in China's beauty services industry. This acquisition has significantly expanded its market share in the beauty and wellness sector and contributed substantially to the Group's revenue and profit.

2. Robust organic growth: The expansion of brand influence, coupled with internal revenue growth driven by an increasing customer base, together with a rising revenue contribution from high-margin medical business and the benefits from refined operational efficiency, has jointly driven further growth in profit margins.

Mr. Li Yang, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, commented: " our stellar preliminary results demonstrate the success of our dual-engine strategy of "organic growth + external acquisitions." In 2025, we further acquired the third largest beauty Brand Shanghai Siyanli Industrial Co., Ltd. ("Siyanli"), following the acquisition of Naturade. The synergy of these three leading brands is poised to drastically elevate the Group's industry standing and market share. Moving forward, we are confident that our strategy will enable us to further strengthen our market leadership, expand our service network, and deliver enhanced value to all stakeholders."

The information contained in this press release is only a preliminary assessment by the Board based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2025, currently available to the Company, and is not based on any figures or information that have been reviewed or confirmed by the audit committee of the Board or reviewed or audited by the auditors of the Company. The actual results for the year ended December 31, 2025, may differ from those disclosed in this press release. As such, the above figures are strictly for information only and not for any other purposes.

About Beauty Farm

Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. is a leading beauty and health management platform in China. Over the past 32 years, Beauty Farm has developed a unique "dual beauty + dual wellness" business model, covering customers' comprehensive beauty and health needs for their entire life cycle. We offer a diversified service matrix, including beauty and wellness brands Beauty Farm, Naturade, Palaispa and Siyanli, aesthetic medical brand CellCare, and subhealth medical services brand Neology. Our nationwide store network reaches over 100 cities with over 730 stores and serves millions of mid-to-high-end customers in top-tier cities in China.

