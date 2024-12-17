Becoming a Data-Driven Healthcare Organisation: Info-Tech Releases New Blueprint for Maximising Data Insights in a Complex Environment

As healthcare organisations confront the complexities of managing vast amounts of data, Info-Tech Research Group has published a blueprint providing IT leaders with essential strategies to overcome challenges such as data silos, compliance mandates, and cybersecurity risks. The comprehensive resource outlines a roadmap for healthcare organisations to unlock the value of their data and drive effective decision-making. By adopting a unified data strategy, healthcare providers can enhance operational efficiency, improve patient outcomes, and navigate the demands of modern healthcare environments.

SYDNEY, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group has released new industry insights tailored to IT leaders in the healthcare sector. The global research and advisory firm blueprint, Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organisation, addresses the rapid surge in healthcare data and the critical challenges it brings, including fragmented data systems, evolving compliance requirements, and rising cybersecurity threats. These issues can hinder the ability to leverage data for strategic insights and data-driven decision-making, limiting the potential for innovation and improved patient care. Info-Tech's recently published resource offers a detailed framework to help healthcare organisations navigate complex data landscapes and transition toward insight-driven operations.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organisation" blueprint outlines key drivers for IT leaders to consider when building a data strategy for their healthcare organisations. Info-Tech Research Group Logo

'Healthcare organisations across the APAC region are on the path to embracing digital transformation, turning unique challenges into opportunities. By focusing on unifying data systems, we can break down data silos and enhance operational efficiency. This approach, combined with a commitment to improving data literacy, positions us to meet evolving compliance needs effectively,' says George Khreish, managing partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. 'IT leaders have a golden opportunity to leverage advanced analytics for better patient outcomes, smarter strategic decisions, and pioneer innovations like AI in healthcare. With a proactive, holistic data strategy aligned with our core goals, we're set to unlock the full potential of our data assets, transforming patient care and operational excellence across the board.'

The firm's newly released resource emphasises the urgent need to adopt a unified data strategy to address the unique challenges facing healthcare organisations today. Info-Tech advises that by prioritising essential areas such as data integration, compliance, and data literacy, healthcare providers can unlock the full potential of their data assets. This structured approach, when aligned with core business objectives, enables healthcare organisations to become truly data-driven, maximising data assets to enhance operational efficiency and patient care outcomes.

'The lack of integrated systems and data silos, coupled with regulatory compliance requirements, often hinder effective data management in healthcare,' says Sharon Auma-Ebanyat, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. 'Additionally, competing priorities, cybersecurity threats, and limited data literacy further complicate the ability to harness data's full potential. These obstacles highlight the need for a cohesive strategy to optimise data assets, particularly in the context of AI applications and health information exchanges.'

Key Drivers for Building a Holistic Data Strategy

In its Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organisation blueprint, Info-Tech outlines the following as key drivers for IT leaders to consider when building a data strategy for their healthcare organisations:

Enhancing patient care: Use analytics to provide personalised care plans, predict patient risks, and improve treatment outcomes.





Use analytics to provide personalised care plans, predict patient risks, and improve treatment outcomes. Operational efficiency: Apply data analytics to streamline hospital operations, reduce wait times, and improve patient flow and throughput.





Apply data analytics to streamline hospital operations, reduce wait times, and improve patient flow and throughput. Financial performance: Use analytics to manage costs, optimise resource allocation, and improve billing accuracy.





Use analytics to manage costs, optimise resource allocation, and improve billing accuracy. Quality improvement: Focus on outcome measures like mortality rates, readmission rates, and variable costs per case to drive quality improvements.





Focus on outcome measures like mortality rates, readmission rates, and variable costs per case to drive quality improvements. Strategic decision-making: Leverage predictive analytics for informed decision-making and strategic planning.





Leverage predictive analytics for informed decision-making and strategic planning. Regulatory compliance: Ensure that analytics help you meet healthcare regulations and standards.





Ensure that analytics help you meet healthcare regulations and standards. Technology integration: Integrate advanced analytics tools with existing healthcare IT systems for seamless data analysis.





Integrate advanced analytics tools with existing healthcare IT systems for seamless data analysis. Innovation and research: Harness the power of data to fuel research and development, leading to new treatments and technologies such as AI and ML adoption in analytics.

By implementing the insights and recommendations outlined in Info-Tech's data-backed resource, healthcare providers can address the complexities of data management, maximise the value of their data assets, and support critical innovations like AI and health information exchanges. A strategic and structured data approach enables the seamless integration of clinical and claims data, leading to predictive insights, improved workflows, and, ultimately, higher-quality patient care.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Sharon Auma-Ebanyat and George Khreish, and to access the complete Build a Holistic Data Strategy for Your Healthcare Organisation blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organisations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

