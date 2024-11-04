bedra Alloy Debuts Eco-Friendly Copper Innovations at METAL JAPAN 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 29 to 31, 2024, the METAL JAPAN exhibition took place at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Tokyo. In response to the evolving demands of the Japanese market, bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd. ("bedra Alloy ") made its debut at this prominent event, showcasing a range of lead-free, environmentally friendly, high-strength, and high-conductivity copper alloys. This exhibition emphasizes the company's commitment to providing comprehensive material solutions that address industry challenges and enhance operational efficiency across various sectors.

bedra team in Metal Japan bedra copper alloys

METAL JAPAN stands as the leading expo for the metal industry, gathering a wealth of technologies related to high-performance metals including aluminum, copper, titanium, magnesium, and precious metals. This event unites key players in the metal sector, providing a platform for manufacturers to explore cutting-edge innovations. At this year's METAL JAPAN, bedra Alloy presented a series of industry solutions that highlight the company's advancements in sustainable and high-performance materials.

Lead-Free Eco-Friendly Copper Alloys

In line with current market trends, bedra Alloy's eco-friendly copper alloy series represents a commitment to sustainability. These alloys are free from lead and beryllium, adhering to rigorous environmental standards such as NSF, LFGB, and FDA regulations in Europe and the United States, as well as compliance with RoHS directives. They are ideal for applications in consumer electronics, medical devices, children's toys, smart home products, and sanitary hardware, where ecological and sanitary safety is paramount.

A standout product in this series is the bedra 49250, which boasts high cutting freedom with a maximum cutting index of 90% compared to C36000. Its lead content is ≤90ppm, meeting stringent lead-free requirements while demonstrating excellent strength and ductility, making it highly suitable for bending and crimping applications. Additionally, the PlugMax 22 alloy offers superior strength and conductivity compared to tin bronze, with excellent cutting performance and fine chip formation for easy separation from parts. The mechanical properties of this alloy surpass those of C5191, making it an ideal replacement for traditional materials.

High-Strength, High-Conductivity Copper Alloys

Driven by electrification, advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and global supply chain security, the demand for high-strength and high-conductivity copper alloys in Japan's industrial and consumer sectors is experiencing significant change. This growing demand is met by innovative solutions like bedra's high-performance copper alloys, which cater to a wide range of advanced applications.

The bedra high-strength, high-conductivity copper alloys find applications in smart devices, welding equipment, specialty motors, medical devices, the steel industry, high-voltage transmission and transformation, and precision die-casting molds. These alloys are produced using large-tonnage vacuum casting technology and strict quality management processes, ensuring uniform and stable composition and structure, excellent thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and superior machinability. Notably, the bedra 11000 alloy achieves a hardness of over 80 HBW and a conductivity exceeding 97% IACS, meeting the technical requirements for high-speed cold heading processing.

Comprehensive Digital Production System

Beyond innovative products and solutions, bedra Alloy boasts a digital end-to-end production system. This system encompasses the entire product lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to sales, enabling real-time demand management, supply chain oversight, after-sales maintenance, and project management.

Additionally, with a robust R&D foundation, bedra Alloy leverages a global ecosystem for digital research and development of non-ferrous metal alloys. This capability facilitates the intelligent development of alloy materials through big data analysis, artificial intelligence algorithms, and digital twin technology, allowing for accurate predictions of material performance and formula optimization while reducing R&D costs. The company's production bases span across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, ensuring rapid response and supply capabilities to better serve global clients.

As bedra Alloy unveiled its innovative copper alloy solutions at METAL JAPAN 2024, the focus remains on providing advanced materials that meet the evolving needs of various industries, promoting sustainability and efficiency for a better future.

About bedra Alloy

bedra, a brand owned by Berkenhoff since 1889, is renowned for its extensive range of over 400 alloy products. These products serve various industries, including automotive, rail, shipbuilding, and 5G communications. With production facilities located in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the company ensures rapid response and supply capabilities to better serve its global clients. As a global leader in high-tech precision alloy materials, particularly copper and its alloys, bedra is committed to providing sustainable solutions. To meet future demands, bedra has expanded its presence in Asia by establishing a production base through bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd. ("bedra Alloy"), underscoring its dedication to precision and fulfilling global demand.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.bedra.com/asia/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bedra-vietnam-alloy-material-co-ltd/

SOURCE bedra Vietnam Alloy Material Co., Ltd